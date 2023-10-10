Rihanna's Wealth: What's Her Total Net Worth And Is She A Billionaire?

10 October 2023, 14:43

Rihanna wearing a leopard print dress next to her wearing a pink one
Rihanna has become one of the most successful American females of her time. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has created a hugely successful brand for herself including Fenty and her music career - so how much is she actually worth? A look inside her staggering net worth.

Rihanna is a truly successful human from her Fenty Beauty collection to her Savage X Fenty line and let's not forget, her incredible chart success with her music, so it comes as no surprise that RiRi has one of the biggest net worths in the business.

The 'Rude Boy' songstress - who now has two children with A$AP Rocky - has a number of different business ventures under her belt, which has more than contributed to her high earnings in recent years and have even given her billionaire status.

To name a few, Rihanna has launched a beauty brand, a skincare range, a lingerie company and not to mention, her riches from being an all-around entertainer.

Read more: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Second Baby Name Meaning Is A Tribute To His Dad

Read more: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

But just how did Riri become a billionaire and exactly how much is she worth? Here’s the low-down on her net worth and a look inside her lucrative businesses…

Rihanna has reached billionaire status following her business ventures
Rihanna has reached billionaire status following her business ventures. Picture: Alamy

What is Rihanna’s net worth and is she a billionaire?

Proving she’s the queen of everything, Riri is indeed a billionaire matching the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Rihanna's said to have a net worth of around $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), to be exact. This now makes her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

The 34-year-old is also the second richest female entertainer, beaten only by Oprah – not too shabby!

Rihanna has launched her third volume of Savage X Fenty
Rihanna can thank Savage X Fenty for contributing to her net worth. Picture: Getty

How did Rihanna become a billionaire?

If you’ve been a long-term Riri stan, you’ll know about her numerous business ventures, which have undoubtedly helped her reach billionaire status.

According to Forbes, she can attribute the majority of her net worth - $1.4 billion of it - to Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of (as it’s a 50/50 joint venture with LVMH).

On top of that, Riri’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty is estimated to be worth a staggering $270 million (£194 million).

The entrepreneurial star continues to grow her Fenty line and has previously gathered the most famous models to show off her work. This included an eclectic mix of famous faces strutted from Gigi Hadid to Sabrina Carpenter to Irina Shayk.

Rihanna can attribute her net worth to her many business ventures including Fenty Beauty
Rihanna can attribute her net worth to her many business ventures including Fenty Beauty. Picture: Alamy

The rest of her earnings come from her highly successful music and acting career, as well as brand endorsement deals she has raked in over the years.

The 'Needed Me' songstress has also featured in movies from Valerian to Ocean's 8!

She’s not stopping there either as she also launched a Fenty Perfume and has even trademarked Fenty Hair, so we’re sure the $$ is sure to soar over time!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Some of Taylor Swift's most iconic looks

What To Wear To The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie

Kim Kardashian with Kris Humphries, Pete Davidson and Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Taylor Swift has shared her songwriting skills with pals including Rihanna and Miley Cyrus

Songs You Didn't Know Taylor Swift Wrote For Other Artists

Selling Sunset series seven comes out in November

Selling Sunset Season 7: Release Date, Cast & What Happens Next

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits