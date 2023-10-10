Rihanna's Wealth: What's Her Total Net Worth And Is She A Billionaire?

Rihanna has become one of the most successful American females of her time. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Rihanna has created a hugely successful brand for herself including Fenty and her music career - so how much is she actually worth? A look inside her staggering net worth.

Rihanna is a truly successful human from her Fenty Beauty collection to her Savage X Fenty line and let's not forget, her incredible chart success with her music, so it comes as no surprise that RiRi has one of the biggest net worths in the business.

The 'Rude Boy' songstress - who now has two children with A$AP Rocky - has a number of different business ventures under her belt, which has more than contributed to her high earnings in recent years and have even given her billionaire status.

To name a few, Rihanna has launched a beauty brand, a skincare range, a lingerie company and not to mention, her riches from being an all-around entertainer.

But just how did Riri become a billionaire and exactly how much is she worth? Here’s the low-down on her net worth and a look inside her lucrative businesses…

Rihanna has reached billionaire status following her business ventures. Picture: Alamy

What is Rihanna’s net worth and is she a billionaire?

Proving she’s the queen of everything, Riri is indeed a billionaire matching the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Rihanna's said to have a net worth of around $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), to be exact. This now makes her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

The 34-year-old is also the second richest female entertainer, beaten only by Oprah – not too shabby!

Rihanna can thank Savage X Fenty for contributing to her net worth. Picture: Getty

How did Rihanna become a billionaire?

If you’ve been a long-term Riri stan, you’ll know about her numerous business ventures, which have undoubtedly helped her reach billionaire status.

According to Forbes, she can attribute the majority of her net worth - $1.4 billion of it - to Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of (as it’s a 50/50 joint venture with LVMH).

On top of that, Riri’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty is estimated to be worth a staggering $270 million (£194 million).

The entrepreneurial star continues to grow her Fenty line and has previously gathered the most famous models to show off her work. This included an eclectic mix of famous faces strutted from Gigi Hadid to Sabrina Carpenter to Irina Shayk.

Rihanna can attribute her net worth to her many business ventures including Fenty Beauty. Picture: Alamy

The rest of her earnings come from her highly successful music and acting career, as well as brand endorsement deals she has raked in over the years.

The 'Needed Me' songstress has also featured in movies from Valerian to Ocean's 8!

She’s not stopping there either as she also launched a Fenty Perfume and has even trademarked Fenty Hair, so we’re sure the $$ is sure to soar over time!

