Why Everyone Is Losing It Over This Sabrina Carpenter Song

Sabrina Carpenter posted a snippet of a song from new album on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter posted a snippet of a new song and we're not okay! Here's everything you need to know about the emotional new track...

Sabrina Carpenter has teased her upcoming music and fans cannot get enough!

The Twittersphere was alight with speculation over the inspiration for the ex-Disney starlet's latest piano ballad – the song will most definitely pull at your heartstrings.

Let's get into why fans can’t stop talking about Sabrina’s song…

Sabrina Carpenter has been tirelessly working on the new music. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

The 'Skin' singer posted a clip of the upcoming project to her Instagram on Sunday, she captioned the teaser with a simple "intro".

Fans were quick to assume that the untitled song will be the introduction track to her highly-anticipated fifth studio album!

The comments were flooded with praise toward Sabrina for her personal lyricism – it wasn't long before her followers attempted to decipher her emotional words...

Listen to the incredible song below!

i just know that sharing this song with the world is very hard. how she showed her vulnerable side to us and the lyrics are so deep meaning it makes me cry. this is just the intro IMAGINE THE ALBUM. SABRINA CARPENTER IS COMING YALL!! pic.twitter.com/Q3lQbjddlx — tam 💌 it's times like these (@icantstopmesab) August 7, 2021

What's Sabrina Carpenter's song about?

Sabrina Carpenter fans can't wait for the album to drop. Picture: Getty

The Carpenter fandom picked up on Easter eggs in the lyrics that allude to the track being about the 22-year-old's relationship with her father.

The piano ballad explores how Sabrina's family relationships have caused ripple effects in her personal life.

"And thanks to you I, I can't love right, I get nice guys and villainize them"

The Hate U Give star touched on love, trust issues and heartbreak throughout the confessional song. If fans weren't already hyped for the actress's next release then they sure are now!

The upcoming record is set to be the most honest and emotional one yet.

when sabrina carpenter said "cuz you were all i looked up to, now i can't even look at you" i felt that and it hurts. — ias 🗡 (@cardanstories) August 8, 2021

I never believed perfection had a real meaning until I heard "intro" by @SabrinaAnnLynn today. Never has something hit so deep to the point where I had goosebumps. The album is gonna be an emotional train wreck and we are all here for it. ❤ — Fiza 💌| It's times like these (@diamondsinfire) August 7, 2021

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'intro' full lyrics

It's times like these

Wish I had a time machine so

I could see what you did October 13th

At 10:15, were you really asleep?

Were you lying to me

And the family?



There's no us in us when I'm

Lacking trust, you

Wanna discuss, ugh

You disgust me, don't

Make me cuss you out

Why'd you let me down

Don't say sorry now



And thanks to you I

I can't love right

I get nice guys and villainize them

Read their texts like they're

Having sex right now

Scared I'll find out

That it's true and

If I do then

I blame you for

Every worst that I assume



When I'm forty-five someone

Calls me their wife and he

F***s our lives in one

Selfish night don't think I'll

Find forgiveness as

Fast as mom did

And god I love you but you're

Such a dips***

Please f****** fix this



Cause you were all I looked up to

Now I can't even look at you

