Why Everyone Is Losing It Over This Sabrina Carpenter Song

9 August 2021, 13:14 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 14:17
Sabrina Carpenter posted a snippet of a new song and we're not okay! Here's everything you need to know about the emotional new track...
Sabrina Carpenter has teased her upcoming music and fans cannot get enough!
The Twittersphere was alight with speculation over the inspiration for the ex-Disney starlet's latest piano ballad – the song will most definitely pull at your heartstrings.
Inside Kissing Booth Star Joey King’s Friendship With Sabrina Carpenter
Let's get into why fans can’t stop talking about Sabrina’s song…
The 'Skin' singer posted a clip of the upcoming project to her Instagram on Sunday, she captioned the teaser with a simple "intro".
Fans were quick to assume that the untitled song will be the introduction track to her highly-anticipated fifth studio album!
The comments were flooded with praise toward Sabrina for her personal lyricism – it wasn't long before her followers attempted to decipher her emotional words...
Listen to the incredible song below!
i just know that sharing this song with the world is very hard. how she showed her vulnerable side to us and the lyrics are so deep meaning it makes me cry. this is just the intro IMAGINE THE ALBUM. SABRINA CARPENTER IS COMING YALL!! pic.twitter.com/Q3lQbjddlx— tam 💌 it's times like these (@icantstopmesab) August 7, 2021
The Carpenter fandom picked up on Easter eggs in the lyrics that allude to the track being about the 22-year-old's relationship with her father.
The piano ballad explores how Sabrina's family relationships have caused ripple effects in her personal life.
"And thanks to you I, I can't love right, I get nice guys and villainize them"
The Hate U Give star touched on love, trust issues and heartbreak throughout the confessional song. If fans weren't already hyped for the actress's next release then they sure are now!
The upcoming record is set to be the most honest and emotional one yet.
when sabrina carpenter said "cuz you were all i looked up to, now i can't even look at you" i felt that and it hurts.— ias 🗡 (@cardanstories) August 8, 2021
I never believed perfection had a real meaning until I heard "intro" by @SabrinaAnnLynn today. Never has something hit so deep to the point where I had goosebumps. The album is gonna be an emotional train wreck and we are all here for it. ❤— Fiza 💌| It's times like these (@diamondsinfire) August 7, 2021
It's times like these
Wish I had a time machine so
I could see what you did October 13th
At 10:15, were you really asleep?
Were you lying to me
And the family?
There's no us in us when I'm
Lacking trust, you
Wanna discuss, ugh
You disgust me, don't
Make me cuss you out
Why'd you let me down
Don't say sorry now
And thanks to you I
I can't love right
I get nice guys and villainize them
Read their texts like they're
Having sex right now
Scared I'll find out
That it's true and
If I do then
I blame you for
Every worst that I assume
When I'm forty-five someone
Calls me their wife and he
F***s our lives in one
Selfish night don't think I'll
Find forgiveness as
Fast as mom did
And god I love you but you're
Such a dips***
Please f****** fix this
Cause you were all I looked up to
Now I can't even look at you
