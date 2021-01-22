Sabrina Carpenter 'Skin' Lyrics Respond To Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License'
22 January 2021, 12:43
Sabrina Carpenter has released ‘Skin’ and its lyrics have fans thinking the whole Olivia Rodrigo/Joshua Bassett love triangle just hit another level.
Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise release of her new song ‘Skin’ had fans delving back into the Olivia Rodrigo/ Joshua Bassett/ Sabrina love triangle theory, as its lyrics seem to be a direct response to ‘Drivers License’.
While the meaning behind Joshua’s song ‘Lie Lie Lie’ is said to be about an old friend, we’re not so sure now that we’ve heard Sabrina’s release.
We’re taking a closer look at the lyrics of ‘Skin’, and the link they have to ‘Drivers License’…
What do the lyrics to ‘Skin’ mean by Sabrina Carpenter?
In ‘Skin’, Sabrina seems to directly respond to Olivia’s ‘Drivers License’ as the actress begins: ‘Maybe we could have been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe we could pretend / There’s no gravity in the words we write’.
The biggest clue of all that Sabrina is addressing the theory she’s ‘that blonde girl who always made me doubt’ in Olivia’s song is when she sings: ‘Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme’.
While Olivia is singing about her heartbreak over losing her boyfriend – heavily rumoured to be Josh – to another girl, Sabrina appears to be telling her side of the story.
She continues in ’Skin’: ‘You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе's on mine’.
Sabrina and Josh began hanging out last year, a few months after it was speculated Olivia was seeing her High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star.
What are the lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Skin’?
Maybe we could have been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There's no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn't mean it
Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme
The only rhyme
Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no
I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin' your side
So I'll be telling mine
Oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While hе's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin I wish you knew that еven you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in
You're tellin' it how you see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You're putting me in the spotlight
But I've been under it all my life
Said all my life
Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no
I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin' your side
So I'll be telling mine, mine
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh
I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it's not in our face
Won't have to dance around it
Don't drive yourself insane
It won't always be this way
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in