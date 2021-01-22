Sabrina Carpenter 'Skin' Lyrics Respond To Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License'

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Skin' lyrics appear to be a response to Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'. Picture: Getty

Sabrina Carpenter has released ‘Skin’ and its lyrics have fans thinking the whole Olivia Rodrigo/Joshua Bassett love triangle just hit another level.

Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise release of her new song ‘Skin’ had fans delving back into the Olivia Rodrigo/ Joshua Bassett/ Sabrina love triangle theory, as its lyrics seem to be a direct response to ‘Drivers License’.

While the meaning behind Joshua’s song ‘Lie Lie Lie’ is said to be about an old friend, we’re not so sure now that we’ve heard Sabrina’s release.

We’re taking a closer look at the lyrics of ‘Skin’, and the link they have to ‘Drivers License’…

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Picture: Getty

What do the lyrics to ‘Skin’ mean by Sabrina Carpenter?

In ‘Skin’, Sabrina seems to directly respond to Olivia’s ‘Drivers License’ as the actress begins: ‘Maybe we could have been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe we could pretend / There’s no gravity in the words we write’.

The biggest clue of all that Sabrina is addressing the theory she’s ‘that blonde girl who always made me doubt’ in Olivia’s song is when she sings: ‘Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme’.

While Olivia is singing about her heartbreak over losing her boyfriend – heavily rumoured to be Josh – to another girl, Sabrina appears to be telling her side of the story.

Sabrina Carpenter with Joshua Bassett. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/TikTok

She continues in ’Skin’: ‘You can try / To get under my, under my, under my skin / While hе's on mine’.

Sabrina and Josh began hanging out last year, a few months after it was speculated Olivia was seeing her High School Musical: The Musical – The Series co-star.

What are the lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Skin’?

Maybe we could have been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There's no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn't mean it

Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme

The only rhyme

Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been tellin' your side

So I'll be telling mine

Oh

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While hе's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin I wish you knew that еven you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in

You're tellin' it how you see it

Like truth is whatever you decide

Some people will believe it

And some will read in between the lines

You're putting me in the spotlight

But I've been under it all my life

Said all my life

Want my heart to be breakin', breakin', no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been tellin' your side

So I'll be telling mine, mine

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in, oh

I just hope that one day

We both can laugh about it

When it's not in our face

Won't have to dance around it

Don't drive yourself insane

It won't always be this way

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in