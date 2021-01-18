Is Joshua Bassett’s New Song A Reply To Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’?

18 January 2021, 12:56 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 13:55

Joshua Bassett released 'Lie Lie Lie' after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'
Joshua Bassett released 'Lie Lie Lie' after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'. Picture: Joshua Bassett/YouTube / Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram
Joshua Bassett fans reckon his new song 'Lie Lie Lie' might just be about Olivia Rodrigo, in reply to her single ‘Drivers License’, so we're taking a closer look at the lyrics.

‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo soared to Number 1 last week after the song and its heartbreaking lyrics – rumoured to be about Joshua Bassett – became a viral phenomenon.

And fans reckon Josh may have already issued some sort of reply to Olivia’s song, about her heartache over a boyfriend moving on with someone new.

Co-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were rumoured to be dating last year
Co-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were rumoured to be dating last year. Picture: Getty

Josh has released ‘Lie Lie Lie’, with some very telling lyrics High School Musical: The Musical – The Series fans now think could be his response to Olivia’s ‘Drivers License’.

The lyrics in the chorus read:

I know what you say about me

I hope that it makes you happy

You can't seem to get me off your mind, oh (Get me off your mind)

I know you're lying through your teeth

You told them the lies that you told me

I've had enough of it this time (Had enough this time)

And while, yes, they are a fitting reply to ‘Drivers License’, the song was written over a whole year ago which kind of puts a dampener on the whole Josh/Olivia theory.

The co-stars never confirmed they were dating, but were rumoured to have had a brief romance last year.

Is Joshua Bassett’s song about Olivia Rodrigo?

We know the internet is loving the tea about the alleged Olivia / Josh / Sabrina Carpenter love triangle, but it looks like Josh’s song ‘Lie Lie Lie’ isn’t actually about Olivia.

As well as the fact Josh wrote the song way back in November 2019, he’s also explained the reason behind the ‘Lie Lie Lie’ lyrics.

Joshua Bassett wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' in November 2019
Joshua Bassett wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' in November 2019. Picture: Joshua Bassett/Instagram

He said on Instagram before releasing the song: "I wrote 'Lie Lie Lie' after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time. It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us and I think all you can do is seek out people who build you up."

However, just like Olivia changed one of her lyrics from ‘that brunette girl’ to ‘that blonde girl’ in ‘Drivers License’, it could be possible Josh updated his song to be a reply to Olivia’s track.

