Did Rihanna Just Confirm 'R9' Is Coming?

Rihanna has confirmed that 'R9' will be a reggae album. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Fans of Rihanna have been early anticipating her next album for almost a decade now, but did Rihanna just confirm ‘R9’ is coming at a recent Fenty event?

Rihanna has spent over eight years teasing her fans about her next album, ever since 'Anti' was released in January 2016.

Whilst that album melted brains with its power, featuring tracks like ‘Work’ with Drake, ‘Needed Me’, ‘Kiss It Better’ and ‘Love On The Brain,’ she seems to be holding onto her next album like there’s no tomorrow.

The cheeky musician was even seen out and about in June 2024 wearing a t-shirt that read 'I'm retired', which sent fans spiraling.

In all fairness to Rihanna, she has been kind of busy, you know, becoming a literal billionaire with her Fenty Beauty company which has now branched out to Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair as well as her lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

Oh, and she’s also performed at the Superbowl and somehow miraculously had two children in that time too, so she can be forgiven for the delay. But it seems like Rihanna has recently hinted that 'R9' might be closer than we think.

Rihanna became a self made billionaire in 2022. Picture: Getty

At her Fenty Hair launch party, Rihanna was filmed joking about 'R9', saying “This is probably the longest I’ve ever taken to create something… No, I lied, that’s R9.”

Fans have been left both delighted and dismayed in the comment section after the video was uploaded to X (Formerly known as Twitter)

One fan wrote, “Rihanna is an evil and cruel human being” in reference to her endless teasing of the album, and another seemed to agree with the sentiment as they wrote, “She always making jokes about R9 and it makes me sick [for real].”

A third dramatically wrote, “She’s really laughing in our faces while we’re starving for that new album” and a fourth added, “She know the world been waiting.”

Rihanna jokes about R9 at her Fenty Hair launch:



“This is probably the longest I’ve ever taken to create something… No I lied, that’s R9.”



pic.twitter.com/skqpYM0RVE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2024

One fan decided to stay positive, whilst commenting, “So it’s confirmed that we’re getting new music,” but they did add a number of crying emojis to the end of their comment that negated any happiness.

The fans aren’t wrong, Rihanna’s had no qualms about teasing her album and also reprimanding her fans for expecting her to finish said album for years now.

In 2018, she revealed that she planned to make 'R9' a reggae album and in 2019 she opened up about why it’s taking her so long to come out with the music in an interview with Sarah Paulson.

Rihanna has been teasing the release of R9 for years. Picture: Getty

“[I] used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight,” Rihanna admitted to the actress, revealing that her life now is “fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next.”

She went on to say, “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.”

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”

