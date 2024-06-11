Did Rihanna Just Confirm 'R9' Is Coming?

11 June 2024, 10:41 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 13:47

Rihanna has confirmed that 'R9' will be a reggae album
Rihanna has confirmed that 'R9' will be a reggae album. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Fans of Rihanna have been early anticipating her next album for almost a decade now, but did Rihanna just confirm ‘R9’ is coming at a recent Fenty event?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna has spent over eight years teasing her fans about her next album, ever since 'Anti' was released in January 2016.

Whilst that album melted brains with its power, featuring tracks like ‘Work’ with Drake, ‘Needed Me’, ‘Kiss It Better’ and ‘Love On The Brain,’ she seems to be holding onto her next album like there’s no tomorrow.

The cheeky musician was even seen out and about in June 2024 wearing a t-shirt that read 'I'm retired', which sent fans spiraling.

In all fairness to Rihanna, she has been kind of busy, you know, becoming a literal billionaire with her Fenty Beauty company which has now branched out to Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair as well as her lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

Oh, and she’s also performed at the Superbowl and somehow miraculously had two children in that time too, so she can be forgiven for the delay. But it seems like Rihanna has recently hinted that 'R9' might be closer than we think.

Rihanna became a self made billionaire in 2022
Rihanna became a self made billionaire in 2022. Picture: Getty

At her Fenty Hair launch party, Rihanna was filmed joking about 'R9', saying “This is probably the longest I’ve ever taken to create something… No, I lied, that’s R9.”

Fans have been left both delighted and dismayed in the comment section after the video was uploaded to X (Formerly known as Twitter)

One fan wrote, “Rihanna is an evil and cruel human being” in reference to her endless teasing of the album, and another seemed to agree with the sentiment as they wrote, “She always making jokes about R9 and it makes me sick [for real].”

A third dramatically wrote, “She’s really laughing in our faces while we’re starving for that new album” and a fourth added, “She know the world been waiting.”

One fan decided to stay positive, whilst commenting, “So it’s confirmed that we’re getting new music,” but they did add a number of crying emojis to the end of their comment that negated any happiness.

The fans aren’t wrong, Rihanna’s had no qualms about teasing her album and also reprimanding her fans for expecting her to finish said album for years now.

In 2018, she revealed that she planned to make 'R9' a reggae album and in 2019 she opened up about why it’s taking her so long to come out with the music in an interview with Sarah Paulson.

Rihanna has been teasing the release of R9 for years
Rihanna has been teasing the release of R9 for years. Picture: Getty

“[I] used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight,” Rihanna admitted to the actress, revealing that her life now is “fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next.”

She went on to say, “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.”

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Simon Cowell doesn't believe there's a possibility of a One Direction reunion

One Direction Reunion Seemingly Ruled Out By Simon Cowell

What Is Taylor Swift Announcing At Her 100th Eras Tour Show? The Theories Explained

Is Taylor Swift Announcing Something At Her 100th Eras Tour Show? The Theories Explained

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Fans are convinced Sabrina's teased a third single in her latest music video for 'Please Please Please.'

Fans Think Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' Teased A Third 'Short n' Sweet' Single
Billie told Capital which song was the turning point for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish Recalls "Punishing" Moments Of Creating 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

Hot On Capital

Mimii and Omar decided to 'steal' other island's partners in Love Island's twist cliffhanger

Who Did Mimii And Omar Couple Up With After Big Love Island Twist?

Love Island

Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex Including Her Children & Boyfriend

The Love Island villa is decorated for the show during filming

Where Is The Love Island Villa In 2024?

Love Island

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Practical Magic 2 is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return

Practical Magic 2 In The Works With Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return

TV & Film

Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing

Gen V Creator Reveals How Season 2 Will Approach Chance Perdomo's Andre Following His Death

TV & Film

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island Molly Smith And Tom Clare’s Relationship Timeline - A Closer Look

Love Island

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been together since 2023

Barry Keoghan Fact File Including Height, Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter And Ex Alyson Sandro
Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Omar Nyame Including Age, Job & Famous Friend

Love Island

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island

Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny

Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Have Love Island Fans Saying One Thing

Love Island

Billie Eilish had a 'very London lunch' with Jordan North

Billie Eilish And Jordan North Discuss 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Over A Very London 'Lunch'

Billie Eilish spoke to Capital's Jordan North

Billie Eilish On How The Oscars Became Her Favourite Night Of 2024 So Far

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her debut album

When Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Album Coming Out?

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her 'Please Please Please' Lyrics

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Omar Nyame

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch