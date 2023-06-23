Rihanna Is Stepping Down As Savage X Fenty CEO

23 June 2023, 16:39

Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty
Rihanna is stepping down as CEO of Savage X Fenty. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Savage X Fenty has announced a replacement for Rihanna after the business mogul herself decided to step down.

Rihanna is handing over the reins of her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, to Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group.

The R&B sensation-turned businesswoman is said to have taken the decision herself, with the aim of taking the company beyond e-commerce.

She will however remain in a leadership role as the company’s executive chair according to Vogue.

A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His ‘Wife’ As She Watches Him Perform In Paris

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

The change is effective from 26 June.

BTS of Rihanna at Savage x Fenty show seen in clip

Rihanna founded the lingerie brand in 2018 but is ready to take things to the next level.

In a statement, via Independent, Rihanna said: “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

“I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Naturally, fans have responded to the news on social media with the assumption RiRi will be focusing on her return to music instead.

Rihanna is also CEO of Fenty Beauty
Rihanna is also CEO of Fenty Beauty. Picture: Getty
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky will soon welcome their second baby
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky will soon welcome their second baby. Picture: Getty

However, within a matter of months she’s due to give birth to her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky after they welcomed their first, a baby boy named RZA, in May 2022.

She also remains the CEO of her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

