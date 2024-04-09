Rihanna Shares Plans For More Babies And Fans Have The Best Response

9 April 2024, 16:19

Rihanna said she'd like to have a baby girl
Rihanna said she'd like to have a baby girl. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna has shared her hopes to have more children in future, but fans can’t help but ask for a new album in response.

Rihanna may be in her mother era, but fans are still campaigning for another album from the Fenty makeup mogul as she continues to drop hints she’s working on new music.

The 36-year-old welcomed her second son Riot Rose in August last year, just over a year after they became parents for the first time in May 2022, to son RZA.

And in a new chat with Interview magazine, Rihanna was asked about the possibility of having more kids, and her response only had fans amping up their demand for a new album. Her last release was ‘Anti’ in 2016.

“How many more kids do you want?” She was asked.

Rihanna said she'd like to try and have a baby girl
Rihanna said she'd like to try and have a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Rihanna responded: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

When this statement spilled over into X, formerly Twitter, Rihanna’s fans wasted no time in responding to demand a new album.

“God wants the album girl!” One fan replied, as another said: “She’s gonna have more babies than albums at this rate.”

“Drop an album and get a girl!” Commented a third.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have two kids together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have two kids together. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

“Having more children? GET IN THE STUDIO AND STOP MAKING US BEG LIKE THIS,” said a fourth.

Later on in the interview the interviewer – who was actually RiRi’s former stylist Mel Ottenberg – asked if she’ll do music again.

“I have a lot of visual ideas. It’s weird,” she replied. “My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals, and I don’t have the songs for them yet, but maybe that’s the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

The interview took place in an arena in Milan, where she was rehearsing with 50 dancers for a private event which took place in India in March.

Aside from that and the Super Bowl in February 2023, RiRi’s pretty much stayed mostly away from the music scene.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

