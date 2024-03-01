How Much Does Rihanna Charge Per Show?

Here's what we know about the cost of a Rihanna performance
Rihanna has returned to performing for the Ambani wedding, but how much will be she be paid for the show? Here's what we know.

The Navy is AWAKE, Rihanna has officially returned to performing as she is set to put on a show at the pre-wedding gala of dreams for the son of India's richest man.

RiRi, plus a whole load of luggage, have flown to India's Gujarat state to perform at the event which will have the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in the audience.

Tycoon Mukesh Ambani has hired Rihanna for the celebrations of his son Anant Ambani who is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July. Back in 2018 Mr Ambani had Beyoncé perform at his daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities held in Udaipur city.

And we know this is about to be an epic show because the 'Needed Me' singer has come equipped with crates and crates of set. The internet have gone wild for the amount of luggage she brought with her to India, but the star hilariously replied to one Instagram comment saying: "The stage couldn't fit in my carryon."

Apart from her 2023 Oscars performance, this is Rihanna's first live gig since her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, which she actually didn't get paid for, so we all want to know the same thing... how much did the Indian billionaire fork out for this exclusive RiRi set?

How much does Rihanna charge to perform?

The 'Work' singer has been booked by India's richest man for his son's pre-wedding gala, which has piqued the interest of many when it comes to how much Rihanna might have been paid for the gig. Of course the event is extremely prestige so most of the details aren't available to the public, this means that the amount Rihanna has been paid for the event has not been disclosed.

However, it has been speculated that when the same tycoon hired Beyoncé back in 2018 he paid her around $4 million and reports suggest that Rihanna typically charges between $1.5 million to $8 million per show. So it's a fair assumption that Rihanna charges in the millions for her shows and has been paid in the millions for this event.

How much was Rihanna paid for the Ambani wedding?

Many people online are floating around $5 million as the figure that she has been paid for her performance at the Ambani wedding but we can't know if that's for sure.

The mum-of-two is a billionaire so some people feel that if she does charge a few million for a show she is 'undercharging'. As the owner of Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty, Rihanna became America's youngest self-made female billionaire in 2022.

Either way the family she is set to perform for have a net worth of $115 billion so they can afford to pay Rihanna whatever she demands to get her back on the stage. And if we get to see some clips of the performance - it'll be worth every penny.

