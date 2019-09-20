Ariana Grande Shares Unseen Clips From Her ‘Thank U, Next’ Video In New Perfume Ad

Ariana's 'thank u, next' fragrance is available now. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has shared unseen clips from her ‘Thank U, Next’ video to promote her new fragrance.

Ariana Grande has released her latest perfume, ‘Thank U, Next’, named after her hit song, and some unseen clips from the iconic music video.

The ad begins with some of Ari's famous friends sharing rumours they heard about the perfume.

Ariana Grande’s Dogs Flown Out To Glasgow 'To Help Calm Her Nerves' After Opening Up About Anxiety On Tour

One character says: “I heard she swam with actual mermaids in the Bermuda triangle and convinced them to give her the velvety musk of their new Sea God.”

While Victoria Monet tells the camera: “We heard how she went to space to find the best pears for her little fragrance.”

Ariana herself also had a turn, saying: “Are you sure it was pear? Because I heard it was coconut.”

In a separate scene, the hitmaker returned and said: “Honestly I’m not the biggest Ariana Grande fan but I do hear the new fragrance is somewhat promising.”

The video went on to show the 26-year-old singer snipping her ponytail for the mixture.

This is the sixth fragrance she has released, after previously dropping ‘Ari’, ‘Frankie’, ‘Sweet Like Candy’, ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Cloud’.

Channelling her inner Mean Girls’ Regina George, the advert showed Ari writing in her 'Burn Book' that ‘Cloud’ ‘got the other girls shaking’.

Previously speaking about the fragrance, the ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer said: “I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari's fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News