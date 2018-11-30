Ariana Grande Finally Drops Mean Girls-Inspired 'thank u, next' Music Video

Ariana Grande has just dropped the highly anticipated music video for 'thank u, next' and it's EVERYTHING.

Ariana Grande has dropped the brand new movie-inspired music video for 'thank u, next', which sees her channel iconic movies such as Bring It On and Mean Girls.

> Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson After His Return To Instagram

Ariana Grande has been teasing the music video for 'thank u, next' for some time, after uploading several photos of her dressed up as Regina George and posing alongside Legally Blonde's Jennifer Coolidge.

The song references her past relationships with the likes of Mac Miller, Big Sean and Pete Davidson. Ari sings "One taught me love. One taught me patience. And one taught me pain."

> Grab Our App And Get All Of The Gossip From The #CapitalJBB

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Thought I'd end up with Sean

But he wasn't a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I'm so thankful

Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm

'Cause he was an angel

[Pre-Chorus]

One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I'm so amazing

Say I've loved and I've lost

But that's not what I see

So, look what I got

Look what you taught me

And for that, I say

[Chorus]

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next

I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next (Next)

Thank you, next (Next)

I'm so f***in'—

[Verse 2]

Spend more time with my friends

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

Plus, I met someone else

We havin' better discussions

I know they say I move on too fast

But this one gon' last

'Cause her name is Ari

And I'm so good with that (So good with that)

[Pre-Chorus]

She taught me love (Love)

She taught me patience (Patience)

How she handles pain (Pain)

That shit's amazing (Yeah, she's amazing)

I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't no need for searching, and for that, I say

[Chorus]

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Thank you)

I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Next)

I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex

[Post-Chorus]

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

I'm so f***ing—

[Bridge]

One day I'll walk down the aisle

Holding hands with my mama

I'll be thanking my dad

'Cause she grew from the drama

Only wanna do it once, real bad

Gon' make that shit last

God forbid something happens

Least this song is a smash (Song is a smash)

[Pre-Chorus]

I've got so much love (Love)

Got so much patience (Patience)

I've learned from the pain (Pain)

I turned out amazing (Turned out amazing)

Say I've loved and I've lost (Yeah, yeah)

But that's not what I see (Yeah, yeah)

'Cause look what I've found (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't no need for searching

And for that, I say

[Chorus]

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next

I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next (Thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (Next)

I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex

[Post-Chorus]

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Yeah, yee

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Yeah, yee