Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson After His Return To Instagram

Scooter Braun has defended Pete Davidson, after his split from Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram, after his split from Ariana Grande, and the singer's manager, Scooter Braun, has defended the comedian.

Following his split from Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram, where the Saturday Night Live comic was being trolled by some of her fans.

While promoting his upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence, where he stars alongside Machine Gun Kelly, many users of the social platform took the time to remind him of his split from Ariana, by quoting her lyrics.

The 'God is a woman' singer's manager, Scooter Braun was quick to defend the comedian against the trolls, writing "Stop the bulls***. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy."

The manager, who also represents Justin Bieber and Martin Garrix, continued to say "Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."

Pete's return to Instagram comes just before Ariana is set to release her music video for 'thank u, next', where it's rumoured there will be a subtle reference to him.