Ariana Grande Left Mac Miller Out Of The Burn Book In Thank U, Next Video & Here's Why

Ariana Grande dropped the thank u, next music video and the burn book featured all of her exes apart from one, and she's revealed the reason Mac Miller wasn't in the book.

Ariana Grande dropped what was one of the most highly anticipated music video for 'thank u, next' and as she plays Regina George and flips through her Burn Book of exes, one was noticeably missing and has got people wondering why Mac Miller didn't feature, and the reason is so sweet.

In the video, she turns the pages and we see pictures of her exes, but on the line 'wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cos' he was angel', she looks off to the side of the screen and up to heaven rather than a page of the book.

The look off to the side was to a photo of Mac by her bedside, something she let a fan know before the video dropped that although we don't actually get to see the photo.

Ariana Grande explains reason she left Mac Miller out of burn book. Picture: YouTube

Ari also looked upwards as a sign to heaven to remember the rapper who died of a drug overdose back in September of this year, months after the pair ended their two year relationship.

Fans have taken to Twitter to point out Mac's noticeable absence in the book and discuss why the singer didn't include his page- many stating it was a sign of respect to him after his death.

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller in sweet way for thank u, next video. Picture: Twitter

Also yesterday someone asked her if Mac Miller would be in the Thank U, Next burn book, and she said "he's not in the book hes next to my bed"



During the video she looks offscreen at her bedside when she sings about him 😭😭😭 — 💉 Monster Blood 🔪 (@codyadventures) November 30, 2018

The singer also revealed through her Dangerous Woman Diaries that she's covered up one of her Pete Davidson tattoos on her foot with the name of Mac's dog, Myron, who she adopted upon his death. The tattoo formerly said '8418', a tribute to Pete's late dad who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

