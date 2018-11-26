Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

26 November 2018, 07:20 | Updated: 26 November 2018, 10:18

Ariana Grande responded to a troll saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this"
Picture: Getty

After someone trolled Ariana Grande, saying she was milking Mac Miller's death, the 'God is a woman' singer responded.

Ariana Grande lost her ex, Mac Miller, after he sadly passed away in September. Since, she has regularly been posting tributes to the rapper and singer, as well as referencing him in her song 'thank u, next'.

One Twitter user, who goes by the name Lyric, shared an article about Ariana mourning Mac Miller, and said "She milkin this s*** bruh".

After she posted a Thanksgiving tribute to the 'Dang!' star, she responded to Lyric, saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love."

She continued to respond to the hateful comments to her 59 million Twitter followers, writing "some of the s*** i read on here makes me sick to my stomach.

"It scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick."

One troll accused Ariana Grande of milking Mac Miller's death
One troll accused Ariana Grande of milking Mac Miller's death. Picture: Getty

Her close friend, Halsey, supported the 'breathin' singer, sharing Lyric's original post, saying "Man shut the f*** up," as well as complimenting Ariana Grande for being so compassionate and gentle.

