Ariana Grande's Tells Mac Miller He's 'Missed' In Throwback Thanksgiving Picture

23 November 2018, 12:18

Ariana Grande shared a touching throwback of her and Mac Miller on a previous thanksgiving saying 'you’re v missed' and we're totally not crying, you are.

Ariana Grande has shared a thanksgiving throwback picture of her and Mac Miller from this time last year in what's a touching tribute to the late rapper

Ariana Grande Destroys Piers Morgan While Defending Little Mix In Twitter Rant

Mac Miller died of a drug overdose back in September just months after him and Ariana put an end to their two year relationship and ever since the tragedy, Ari has been open about her process of healing and remembering Mac online.

Ariana Grande shares touching throwback of Mac Miller
Ariana Grande shares touching throwback of Mac Miller. Picture: Instagram

Ever since his death, Ari has kept him in the forefront of her mind, remembering him in pictures and videos, thanking fans for digging up old footage of him that she's never seen before, and dedicating a line in her latest hit, 'thank u, next' to him, saying: "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cos' he was an angel".

Ari's been teasing what's without doubt going to be the most iconic music video of the decade for 'thank u, next', revealing it's a mash up of her four favourite naughties chick flicks, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going On 30 and Bring It On.

We know. It's all too much to handle and we will admit we're checking about every five minutes to see if it's dropped yet. Watch this space.

