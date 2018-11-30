Ariana Grande's Pens Open Letter About 'Heartbreaking' Manchester Bombing

30 November 2018, 14:15

Ariana Grande penned a letter eight months after the Manchester bombing which has been revealed for the first time through her Dangerous Woman Diaries.

Ariana Grande has opened up about the Manchester bombings that claimed the lives of 22 people in 2017 in a letter she penned eight months after the attack which was revealed on her Dangerous Woman Diaries docu-series.

In the heartbreaking letter Ari says the events of that night will stay with her forever and is something that seems impossible to fully recover from.

She writes: "I'm writing to you this February 22, 2018. It's been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It's impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life."

Ariana Grande says Manchester is like a 'handprint on her heart'
Ariana Grande says Manchester is like a 'handprint on her heart'. Picture: YouTube/Ariana Grande

Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I've ever known. Music - pop music, stan culture - is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves.

"To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity.

"Like a handprint on my heart, I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life."

Her four part docuseries has been released on YouTube and follows her from the tour to her Sweetener album, and fans are absolutely loving it.

