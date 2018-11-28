Ariana Grande Documentary: 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' Drops Tomorrow

Ariana Grande has already got people excited for the 'thank u, next' video but now it's been announced that her Dangerous Woman Diaries tour documentary will drop tomorrow.

Ariana Grande already has the whole world waiting on the edge of their seat for the Mean Girls inspired music video for 'thank u, next' to drop, but it's now also been announced that a whole documentary, Dangerous Woman Diaries is set for release tomorrow, and naturally fans are freaking out.

Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' set for release. Picture: Twitter

Her good friend, photographer and director Alfredo Flores announced the drop with a tweet saying 'beyond excited' and it's release date, 28/11/18, which she retweeted with her trademark black heart emoji. Alfredo also shared a throwback of him in action during one her shows, hash tagging Dangerous Woman Diaries.

I CAN'T BELIEVE WE ARE FINALLY GETTING IT OMG — fex ♀ 163 (@elysiumboca) November 27, 2018

WE HAVE TWO DAYS TO MENTALLY PREPARE FOR THE DANGEROUS WOMAN DIARIES — caroline (@bocaslumos) November 27, 2018

The documentary will follow Ari as she embarked on her Dangerous Woman tour back in 2017 which saw the tragic Manchester bombing kill 22 people happen mid-way through the world tour, but we don't know as of yet whether the film will cover either the event or it's aftermath.

There's also some debate online about whether the YouTube original documentary will be free to watch, or if you have to subscribe to their premium service in order to access it.

Ariana Grande's documentary will be available to watch on YouTube from tomorrow. Picture: Twitter

Either way, we are 100% staying up until it drops, we seriously need something before thank u, next and this will definitely do the trick.

