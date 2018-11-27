Ariana Grande Teases 'thank u, next' Video With Star-Studded Cast

Ariana Grande has shared her first official snippet from her upcoming 'thank u, next' music video, seeing the likes of Troye Sivan and Jonathan Bennett.

Ariana Grande has been teasing her upcoming music video for 'thank u, next' for some time, and has finally released the first official snippet from the video.

In the clip, we see a range of new characters - all parodying classic high-school movie tropes - from geeky students to jocks, saying statements about how Ariana Grande influenced their lives.

> Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

The likes of Troye Sivan and Colleen Ballinger appear in the teaser for 'thank u, next'. Picture: Twitter

"Ariana says 'honest to god, knock me out'. So I decided to punch myself in the face. It was... Awesome," says one of the characters in the 40-second-long clip.

As we have previously seen from Ariana's behind-the-scenes photos, Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and Colleen Ballinger make appearances, but one new face is Ariana's 'Dance To This' collaborator, Troye Sivan.

The YouTube personality says "I heard she’s a lesbian who’s now dating a chick called Aubrey. It’s f***ing sick."

> Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Action From The #CapitalJBB!

Ariana Grande just made fetch happen.