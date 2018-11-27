Ariana Grande Teases 'thank u, next' Video With Star-Studded Cast

27 November 2018, 07:32

Ariana Grande has shared her first official snippet from her upcoming 'thank u, next' music video, seeing the likes of Troye Sivan and Jonathan Bennett.

Ariana Grande has been teasing her upcoming music video for 'thank u, next' for some time, and has finally released the first official snippet from the video.

In the clip, we see a range of new characters - all parodying classic high-school movie tropes - from geeky students to jocks, saying statements about how Ariana Grande influenced their lives.

> Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

The likes of Troye Sivan and Colleen Ballinger appear in the teaser for 'thank u, next'
The likes of Troye Sivan and Colleen Ballinger appear in the teaser for 'thank u, next'. Picture: Twitter

"Ariana says 'honest to god, knock me out'. So I decided to punch myself in the face. It was... Awesome," says one of the characters in the 40-second-long clip.

As we have previously seen from Ariana's behind-the-scenes photos, Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett and Colleen Ballinger make appearances, but one new face is Ariana's 'Dance To This' collaborator, Troye Sivan.

The YouTube personality says "I heard she’s a lesbian who’s now dating a chick called Aubrey. It’s f***ing sick."

> Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Action From The #CapitalJBB!

Ariana Grande just made fetch happen.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande responded to a troll saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this"

Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death
Ariana Grande tells Mac Miller he's missed during thanksgiving throwback

Ariana Grande Tells Mac Miller He's 'Missed' In Throwback Thanksgiving Picture
Little Mix respond to Ariana Grande's defence of them from Piers Morgan

Little Mix Respond To Ariana Grande's Defence From Piers Morgan's Criticism
Ariana Grande has defended Little Mix and Ellen DeGeneres against Piers Morgan

Ariana Grande Destroys Piers Morgan While Defending Little Mix In Twitter Rant
Ariana Grande's replaced her engagement ring with another diamond

Ariana Grande's Replaced Pete Davidson's Ring With Something Much Better
Ariana Grande teases chick flick mash up for 'thank u, next' music video

'thank u, next': Ariana Grande's Music Video Is A 'Mean Girls' & 'Legally Blonde' Tribute

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

So FETCH!

Ariana Grande Trolls Fans With Mean Girls Quote On Instagram

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!