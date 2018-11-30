Does Ariana Grande Have A Pierced Tongue?

30 November 2018, 11:20

Ariana Grande appeared to have a pierced tongue in surface video
Ariana Grande appeared to have a pierced tongue in surface video. Picture: Twitter

A video of Ariana Grande has surfaced, where she looks as if she has her tongue pierced, leaving the entire internet shook.

Ariana Grande has led her fans to question whether or not she has her tongue pierced, after a snippet of her surfaced rolling her tongue to reveal something metallic in her mouth.

Before releasing the music video for 'thank u, next', another clip left her Arianators shook, when she seemed to have a stud in her tongue.

> Who Are Ariana Grande's Celebrity Friends Set To Star In 'thank u, next' Video?

Some of the 'God is a woman' singer's fans are adamant that she has had her tongue pierced, while others believe that it is just reflection from the VHS lighting, after watching it several times.

Ariana Grande hasn't been seen in public with a tongue piercing before, so it might be a recent accessory, or it could simply be a prop from her 'thank u, next' video, where she is seen dressing as several characters, including Reese Witherspoon's in Legally Blonde.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest Deets On #CapitalJBB

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande pens heartbreaking open letter about Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande's Pens Open Letter About 'Heartbreaking' Manchester Bombing
Ariana Grande's famous friends set to star in thank u, next music video

'Thank U, Next' Video: Who Are Ariana Grande's Celebrity Friends Set To Star?
Scooter Braun has defended Pete Davidson, after his split from Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Manager Defends Pete Davidson After His Return To Instagram
Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Diaries is set for release tomorrow

Ariana Grande Documentary: 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' Drops Tomorrow
Troye Sivan appears in the teaser for Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next'

Ariana Grande Teases 'thank u, next' Video With Star-Studded Cast
Ariana Grande responded to a troll saying "i pray you never have to deal with anything like this"

Ariana Grande Responds To Troll Who Claims She's "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande tells Mac Miller he's missed during thanksgiving throwback

Ariana Grande Tells Mac Miller He's 'Missed' In Throwback Thanksgiving Picture

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!