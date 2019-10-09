Ariana Grande Responds To Fans Who Called The Crowd 'Weak' At Sweetener Show

Ariana Grande responds to fan's thoughts on Twitter. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and her fans have been proving what a special relationship they have online bantering back and forth about her shows and photos as the European leg of her Sweetener tour comes to an end.

Ariana Grande's been chatting with fans about her Sweetener shows on Twitter, hitting back at accusations of a 'dead' and 'weak' crowd in Helsinki and joking with fans they 'stress her out' in a funny exchange.

Replying to a fan who suggested 'the crowd seemed kind of dead in all the videos I've watched", Ari responded "ooooooh i see. well it felt really nice to me...vocally and energy wise. i thought they were lovely. maybe you gotta be there to really feel it! not everything can be truly felt through a phone sometimes but i dunno. was it weak?"

Fans chat to Ariana Grande about her European Sweetener shows. Picture: Twitter/ @Arianagrande

Fans flooded her replies to say they were at the show, it was the 'best night of their life' and that the crowd was loving it, agreeing you can't pick up the sound properly on a phone, but when one replied 'a little', the 26-year-old stepped back in to say:

"oh. well. sh** felt good to us lmao. i really only hear me & the band unless i take one of my in-ears out. I'm just grateful for another sold out mf show... and or my healthy chords..and for y'all...and to be home soon. love u. thanks for everything."

Ariana Grande responds to fans' claims energy looked low at her shows. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

However, there's no beef present, Ari is well known for stepping onto social media to interact with her fans where they joke around and check in with each other, with another asking the star 'how are you feeling at the minute??' with the Sweetener singer replying 'deeply grateful, u?'

She also wrote back to a fan thanking her for making the tour so special, admitting that this time last year, she didn't think she would have embarked on a world tour, thanking fans for everything.

me too ! thank y’all. so much. a year ago i never thought i’d be here rn. for sure for sure .... wasn’t even a chance. thank u for everything. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2019

