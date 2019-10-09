Ariana Grande Responds To Fans Who Called The Crowd 'Weak' At Sweetener Show

9 October 2019, 09:58 | Updated: 9 October 2019, 12:23

Ariana Grande responds to fan's thoughts on Twitter
Ariana Grande responds to fan's thoughts on Twitter. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and her fans have been proving what a special relationship they have online bantering back and forth about her shows and photos as the European leg of her Sweetener tour comes to an end.

Ariana Grande's been chatting with fans about her Sweetener shows on Twitter, hitting back at accusations of a 'dead' and 'weak' crowd in Helsinki and joking with fans they 'stress her out' in a funny exchange.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For Not Grabbing Her During Sweetener Show

Replying to a fan who suggested 'the crowd seemed kind of dead in all the videos I've watched", Ari responded "ooooooh i see. well it felt really nice to me...vocally and energy wise. i thought they were lovely. maybe you gotta be there to really feel it! not everything can be truly felt through a phone sometimes but i dunno. was it weak?"

Fans chat to Ariana Grande about her European Sweetener shows
Fans chat to Ariana Grande about her European Sweetener shows. Picture: Twitter/ @Arianagrande

Fans flooded her replies to say they were at the show, it was the 'best night of their life' and that the crowd was loving it, agreeing you can't pick up the sound properly on a phone, but when one replied 'a little', the 26-year-old stepped back in to say:

"oh. well. sh** felt good to us lmao. i really only hear me & the band unless i take one of my in-ears out. I'm just grateful for another sold out mf show... and or my healthy chords..and for y'all...and to be home soon. love u. thanks for everything."

Ariana Grande responds to fans' claims energy looked low at her shows
Ariana Grande responds to fans' claims energy looked low at her shows. Picture: Twitter @arianagrande

However, there's no beef present, Ari is well known for stepping onto social media to interact with her fans where they joke around and check in with each other, with another asking the star 'how are you feeling at the minute??' with the Sweetener singer replying 'deeply grateful, u?'

She also wrote back to a fan thanking her for making the tour so special, admitting that this time last year, she didn't think she would have embarked on a world tour, thanking fans for everything.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande thanks fans for being gentle during a Sweetener concert

WATCH: Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For Not Grabbing Her During Sweetener Show
Ariana's 'thank u, next' fragrance is available now.

Ariana Grande Shares Unseen Clips From Her ‘Thank U, Next’ Video In New Perfume Ad
Ariana loves her dogs.

Ariana Grande’s Dogs Flown Out To Glasgow 'To Help Calm Her Nerves' After Opening Up About Anxiety On Tour
Ariana could land a lead role.

Will Ariana Grande Be In The Wicked Movie? Singer Is Being ’Seriously Considered’ By Composer
Ariana Grande is returning to the UK for two London dates of the Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour Returns To London's O2 & Here's How You Can Get Tickets

Events

Ariana Grande spotted out and about in the UK

Fans Have Been Bumping Into Ariana Grande All Over The UK From Birmingham To Glasgow

Hot On Capital

The TikTok‘Avengers: Assemble’ Craze Has Gone Viral

‘Avengers: Assemble': Meet The Olympic Divers Who Made TikTok Trend Go Viral

News

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has an array of celeb guest panelists

Every Guest Judge On Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – Including Jade Thirwall, Cheryl And Maisie Williams

TV & Film

Michelle Visage is most well known for Ru Paul's Drag Race

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How Ru Paul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune
Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For Over A YEAR

Rihanna

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs And Everything The Star Has Said About New Music

Rihanna

Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

TV & Film