WATCH: Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For Not Grabbing Her During Sweetener Show

8 October 2019, 16:07 | Updated: 8 October 2019, 16:11

Ariana Grande was happily interacting with fans during a Sweetener concert and thanked them for being 'gentle' and calm around her.

A video of Ariana Grande spending time with the crowd, singing and interacting up close and personal with her fans at a Sweetener concert in Stockholm, Sweden, has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a touching and respectful encounter posted onto Twitter by @TreasuredGalaxy, Ariana sings whilst fans hold her hand, who have been widely praised after footage has shown the 'Boyfriend' singer being pulled and yanked at previous shows.

Will Ariana Grande Be In The Wicked Movie? Singer Is Being ’Seriously Considered’ By Composer

Ariana Grande thanks fans for being gentle during a Sweetener concert
Ariana Grande thanks fans for being gentle during a Sweetener concert. Picture: Twitter @TreasuredGalaxy

In the video, Ariana stays with the fans whilst she sings, as they politely respect her distance, not grabbing her forward, leading her to put her hands together in a prayer gesture and mouth 'thank you' at them before climbing the stage like a pro in some of the tallest knee high boots we've ever seen.

Ella, the fan who recorded the sweet moment, wrote: "She literally thanked us for being so gentle with her", with her comments section pointing out how 'cute' she is, but that it's 'sad' that it has come to this.

Fan account @AGrandeLDN then re-posted the video, agreeing with the sentiment, writing: "they were gentle so she stayed for a while, you people that will be dragging her and then wondering why she doesn’t hold your hand or stay in that area long ... your own enemies of progress."

Ari has been on tour since March 2019 and there've have been a few different situations of fans grabbing and pulling at Ari whilst she runs through the crowd, or bending at the front of the stage to interact with them, and each time people have taken to Twitter to denounce the behaviour.

Fans are especially wary of pushing boundaries with the 'thank u, next' singer, as she's already cancelled certain 'soundcheck parties' and meet and greets after struggling with depression and anxiety, something she's been open with the world about.

She's continuing the rest of the dates of her tour, returning to the UK for extra London O2 dates in October, and fans are constantly looking out for her mental health and wellbeing- and it looks like all fans are finally taking note!

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greets due to tend to mental health
Ariana Grande cancels meet and greets due to tend to mental health. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

