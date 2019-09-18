Will Ariana Grande Be In The Wicked Movie? Singer Is Being ’Seriously Considered’ By Composer

Ariana Grande is being ‘seriously considered’ for the Wicked movie.

Ariana Grande is a huge fan of Wicked, and now that the stage show is (finally) getting a big-screen adaption, it’s no surprise she’s being considered for one of the lead roles.

Wicked’s composer, Stephen Schwartz, opened up about the possibility in a recent interview with Gay Times.

He said: “The Wicked movie is not quite far enough along yet for us to really be talking about specific casting, but obviously everyone is very aware of the presence in the world of Ariana Grande and her extraordinary talent. We’d be fools for her not to be being seriously considered.

“Ultimately it won’t be my decision, Stephen Daldry is our director and he will have a lot to say about the casting, as will Universal and the studio. But, as I say, let’s just say that all of us are very aware of Ariana Grande.”

The movie will reportedly be released in 2012.

Ariana joined the original cast of Wicked, including Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, to perform ‘The Wizard and I’ on A Very Wicked Halloween last year, in celebration of the show’s 15 year anniversary.

The performance took place days after her split from Pete Davidson, and she almost pulled out because of her anxiety.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she wrote: “can't believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today.

"not today satan! not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d---."

"finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

She then shared a photo with Idina Menzel, who originally played the role of Elphaba, which she captioned: "if y’all told me ab any of this fifteen years ago.”

Dreams come true, guys! (BRB, off to dream that Ariana gets cast in the movie!)

