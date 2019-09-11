Inside Ariana Grande's $16 Million New York Penthouse Apartment

11 September 2019, 14:11

Inside Ariana Grande's $16 million New York penthouse
Inside Ariana Grande's $16 million New York penthouse. Picture: Splash/ Instagram @ArianaGrande

Inside Ariana Grande's $16 million New York penthouse apartment, complete with a 75 ft indoor pool, IMAX theatre and private roof terrace in a swanky area of Manhattan.

Ariana Grande spends a whole lot of time on the road touring as she currently is with the Sweetener Tour, but during the singer's down time, she calls a penthouse apartment in New York home, and as you can imagine, it's a seriously luxurious pad.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey Unveil Collaboration For Charlie’s Angels Movie Soundtrack

Ariana Grande steps out of her New York apartment
Ariana Grande steps out of her New York apartment. Picture: Splash

Ari's penthouse is in an apartment complex designed by world famous female architect, Zaha Hadid, who has twice been awarded the most prestigious architectural award, The Stirling Award, and reportedly cost a whopping $16 million in the swanky area of Chelsea, in Manhattan, New York City.

She moved in to the apartment back in June 2018, when she was engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, and the space boasts five bedrooms and four and a half bathroom spread out over 4,000 square feet.

View this post on Instagram

happy @dougmiddlebrook day

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The '7 Rings' singer pays for the place herself, although it isn't clear if she purchased it or is renting- with Pete joking on SNL he would often 'thank' the singer for letting him stay in the enormously expensive apartment that 'costs $60,000 rent a month'.

The penthouse, which also comes with one of the complex's 'coveted' roof terraces also boasts one of the only IMAX theatres in a residential home in the world, and a 75-foot indoor pool.

The apartment complex is designed by world famous architect, Zaha Hadid, who has twice been awarded the most prestigious award, The Stirling Award, and reportedly cost a whopping $16 million in the swanky area of Chelsea, in Manhatten, New York City.

The building's design is extremely minimalist, with sweeping white walls and an exterior made of glass, and Ari joked when she first moved in they had no furniture, captioning an Insta, "no furniture, one speaker, and red vines", but we're assuming she's had some stuff moved in by now?

View this post on Instagram

cloud @ultabeauty 🌫

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The 26-year-old often shares snippets of the luxury pad on social media, from dancing around her pristine kitchen with her pals, to cozying up with her army of pets and playing on her private roof terrace that looks out over the Big Apple.

As a lover of musical theatre, having started out on Broadway, it's of little surprise Ari chose New York to reside, and in an area that's in walking distance of the theatre district.

