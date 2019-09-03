Fans Are Calling For Ariana Grande To Cancel The Rest Of The Sweetener Tour

3 September 2019, 12:25

Ariana fans urge the singer to cancel the rest of Sweetener
Ariana fans urge the singer to cancel the rest of Sweetener. Picture: Getty Images

As Ariana Grande cancelled all of the 'sound check parties' and meet & greets from the European leg of her Sweetener tour, fans are urging the star to put her mental health first & stop the tour.

Fans are calling for Ariana Grande to halt the remainder of her Sweetener tour after she cancelled her UK & European meet and greets, telling fans her 'anxiety and depression have been at an all time high'.

Ariana Grande's Manchester Pride Performance 2019: All The Best Bits

Ariana Grande explains why she's cancelled meet and greets on Instagram
Ariana Grande explains why she's cancelled meet and greets on Instagram. Picture: @ArianaGrande/ Instagram

After letting fans know 'after a handful of panic attacks [I] feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show', she's been flooded with messages by fans urging to cancel the rest of the tour, telling her they understand her health and wellbeing comes before anything else- despite their disappointment.

One fan wrote, "please @arianagrande cancel the rest of the tour if u need to. don’t do the second leg in the US if u feel like it’s way too much for your mental health. take care and remember ur tiny elephants will always be there for you."

Fans received emails from ticket providers informing them on the cancellation and refund of the hard-to-secure meet and greet tickets for Antwerp, Belgium, that gives them access to watch the star as she sound checks.

As it stands, Ari has performed over 60 dates, and hasn't got through UK/European and the second leg of her US tour, with many worried she is going to burn out if she doesn't properly rest.

Twitter fans have begged the '7 Rings' singer, "please cancel the rest of your tour and focus on your mental health", however, as she's taken some time out and spent time with those closest to her- she updated fans saying she's just 'the happiest day she's had in a while.'

Ariana Grande spends some down time with friends
Ariana Grande spends some down time with friends. Picture: Instagram/ @arianagrande

