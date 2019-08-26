Ariana Grande's Manchester Pride Performance 2019: All The Best Bits

Ariana Grande performed at Manchester Pride 2019. Picture: Getty Images/ Station Owned

Ariana Grande is headlining Manchester Pride 2019, and you can make sure you don't miss a single second of all the best bits of this iconic performance right here.

Ariana Grande headlined Manchester Pride in what was an iconic and historic performance for the city, with 10,000 people heading to the brand new Mayfield venue to watch the 'Boyfriend' singer put on an unforgettable show- and obviously, she slayed.

Heartfelt Manchester tribute

.@ArianaGrande’s heartfelt tribute to Manchester with an acoustic version of ’One Last Time’ was perfection 💕 pic.twitter.com/UBgyDefxkq — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 26, 2019

Ari took a moment to tell the city how much she loves it and how much everyone means to her- followed by a truly unforgettable acoustic rendition of 'One Last Time' which saw 10,000 people sing every single word with the singer, which was nothing short of magical!

Everyone got to whip out their favourite Ariana choreography

Finally, all of those ‘Be Alright’ YouTube tutorials paid off 😍 pic.twitter.com/O3sRfd6N8k — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 26, 2019

Ari tweaked her setlist to perfectly suit the Pride spirit- which meant her big party anthems, from 'Break Free', to the full, iconic choreography of 'Be Alright', and we definitely weren't the only ones fully voguing in the audience.

Would it even be Pride without hearing ‘Break Free’, & from the queen of vocals herself?! 👑 pic.twitter.com/bRwRPGq41T — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 26, 2019

Just when we thought Ari's vocal abilities couldn't get any better, she treated Manchester to what can only be described as the most awe-inspiring key change in 'breathin'', head to our Instagram page to hear it, it's absolutely mind blowing.

The superstar is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener world tour- where she is performing a set list taken from both of her new albums, Sweetener and Thank u, next, as well as classics including 'Into You', 'Break Free' and 'Side To Side'.

Ari was originally booked to play the annual event in 2017, but plans were disrupted after the Manchester attack, so is back for the 2019 celebrations.

