Ariana Grande At Manchester Pride 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Backstage Gossip This Bank Holiday Sunday

21 August 2019, 17:33

Ariana will headline Sunday night.
Ariana will headline Sunday night. Picture: PA images

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to headline the Pride festival this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride this Sunday, and Capital will be bringing you all the backstage gossip from the highly-anticipated gig.

It will be the first time the ‘Boyfriend’ singer, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, has performed in the city since her One Love benefit concert in 2017.

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride 2019: Date, Tickets & Sunday Line-Up

She will be performing on the live music stage which is a new addition to the festival, taking place in the Mayfield area of Manchester’s Village.

Ariana confirmed she was headlining the annual celebration of the LGBT community back in February.

She tweeted: “manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

Jimmy Hill will be live from 7-10pm on Sunday 25th August, so make sure you tune in!

There will also be performances from Becky Hill, Pixie Lott and Cheryl.

We can’t wait!

> Download Our New App To Stay Up To Date With All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande will perform at Manchester Pride this year

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride 2019: Date, Tickets & Sunday Line-Up
Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Fan cannot believe Ariana Grande touched his hand on tour

WATCH: This Fan's Reaction To Ariana Grande Touching His Hand Is Golden
Demi turns 27 this week.

Demi Lovato Celebrates 27th Birthday With ‘New Family’ Backstage At Ariana Grande’s London Concert

Demi Lovato

Ariana has shared an adorable throwback photo.

Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Childhood Photo Showing Her Rocking Her Iconic High Ponytail
Ariana Grande paid for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's meal

Ariana Grande Paid For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romantic Meal

Hot On Capital

Amber Gill said she's thinking of having her teeth done

Love Island’s Amber Gill Reveals Plans To Have Her Teeth Done As She Vows Not To Get Surgery

News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Miley Cyrus

Fans debate if Zayn is touring anytime soon

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates

Zayn Malik

A number of celebrities have fallen for the Instagram hoax

The Instagram Policy Hoax Dozens Of Celebs Have Been Duped By – Including Niall Horan And Tom Holland

News

Olivia Attwood officially joins cast of The Only Way Is Essex

Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast Permanently As She's Spotted Filming For Upcoming Series

News

Millie Bobby Brown is releasing a beauty range

Millie Bobby Brown Announces Florence By Mills Skincare Line For Teens

News