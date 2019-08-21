Ariana Grande At Manchester Pride 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Backstage Gossip This Bank Holiday Sunday

Ariana will headline Sunday night. Picture: PA images

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester to headline the Pride festival this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Ariana Grande will be headlining Manchester Pride this Sunday, and Capital will be bringing you all the backstage gossip from the highly-anticipated gig.

It will be the first time the ‘Boyfriend’ singer, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, has performed in the city since her One Love benefit concert in 2017.

She will be performing on the live music stage which is a new addition to the festival, taking place in the Mayfield area of Manchester’s Village.

Ariana confirmed she was headlining the annual celebration of the LGBT community back in February.

She tweeted: “manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

Jimmy Hill will be live from 7-10pm on Sunday 25th August, so make sure you tune in!

There will also be performances from Becky Hill, Pixie Lott and Cheryl.

We can’t wait!

