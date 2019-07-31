Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ Getty Images

Ariana Grande's got a brand new track 'Boyfriend' on the way with her long time collaborators, Social House... not to be confused with her other track, 'Break Up With Your Boyfriend'.

Ariana Grande is teasing a track she's about to drop with her BFFs and long time collaborators, Social House, and seeing as they've been a part of some of her biggest hits of the last year including 'thank u, next', '7 Rings', we're pretty sure it's going to be a sure fire hit.

The track is released on Friday 2nd August and by the looks of things, so is the seriously cool music video they've shot for it, where Ari wears Givenchy, the designer label she is now the face of.

In another teaser, showcasing another look from the video, Ari wrote "I even wear @givenchyofficial in my videos", proving her dedication to the fashion house ever.

The 11 second teaser for the video she posted to her page shows her arguing with a 'boyfriend', played by one half of Social House, which has us wondering just who she could be referencing, seeing as much of her music alludes to her real life situations.

The 26-year-old has already been teasing lyrics, as she often does before she drops a new track, captioning another post: "but u don’t want me to see nobody else ... n i don’t want u to see nobody."

We reported earlier this week that there could maybe, just maybe, be a collaboration with Taylor Swift on the way after Ari teased photos with a bow and arrow emoji, the same Tay had been teasing her latest track, 'The Archer' with very recently.

However, as it became apparent the collaboration was with her favourite boys, who were also asked to open for Ari on her Sweetener Tour, so there won't be any superstar song coming in the near future.

It appears Ari's favourite director, Hannah Lux Davis, has been enlisted to make the video, who has also been responsible for ten of her other videos, including the the iconic 7 Rings video and her upcoming track for the Charlie's Angel remake with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

The track has already been added to Hannah's Wikipedia page and Ari has confirmed it to a fan on Twitter.

Ariana Grande confirms Hannah Lux Davis directed the 'boyfriend' music video. Picture: Twitter

All in all, Ariana has her whole trusty team and inner circle around her for this upcoming track, which usually means it's going to be huge- and we wouldn't expect anything less from her, also, we're living for her new Givenchy partnership because it means a whole bunch of new lewks for her to slay.

