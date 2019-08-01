Ariana Grande Finally Meets Idol Jim Carrey And It's The Cutest Thing Ever As She Makes ‘Tiny’ Appearance On His TV Show Kidding

Ariana Grande has long made it clear she’s a life-long fan of Jim Carrey, and she finally got to properly meet him on the set of his TV show Kidding.

Ariana Grande is such a huge fan of actor and comedian Jim Carrey that she started a fan account for him when she was younger and the pop star even has words from one of his most famous films The Truman Show tattooed on her shoulder.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ songstress has made no secret of her idolisation for the 57 year old, completely losing her cool when he responded to a quote she’d shared of his on Twitter about depression.

So when she finally got to properly meet and work with Carrey, Ariana was left completely in awe.

The 26 year old – who is about to drop new single ‘Boyfriend’ – took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about working with her life-long inspiration, after she was invited on his show ‘Kidding’ for a small part.

View this post on Instagram

there aren’t words. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t .... cover it.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

In the cute picture Carrey gave a beaming Ariana a huge hug, as they stood on a set with clouds, which are another obsession of the ‘Breathin'’ singer, as the backdrop.

She wrote in the caption: “I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolised and adored since before you could speak.”

Ariana went on to say Carrey was even more “warm and generous” in person than she’d ever imagined, calling his TV show which she'll appear in next season as “hilarious and deeply moving”.

She described the experience as a “dream”, before thanking Jim and the programme’s creator.

In June 2019 Ariana revealed her tribute tattoo inspired by the comedian.

The inking reads: “In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night!” Which is a quote from The Truman Show.

Ariana, who is a big fan of tattoos, unveiled her new addition on Instagram alongside the caption: “I got the same s*** but upside down. Truman Show.” (Her cousin, Courtney Chipolone, got it with her).

She also tagged the tattoo artist, Mira Mariah, adding: “You are perfect @girlknewyork.” Ariana has been a huge fan of Jim Carrey since we was a youngster and even started a fan page called JimCarreyFan42 when she was in school.

Earlier this year, she shared one of the actor’s quotes about depression and he responded saying he felt ‘very blessed to have such a gifted admirer’.

