Ariana Grande ‘Boyfriend’ Video: Ari Becomes Jealous Lover In Epic New Music Video With Social House

2 August 2019, 11:02 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 11:10

Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed
Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s fabulous new music video sees her become a jealous lover.

Ariana Grande has just dropped another banger, this time collaborating with Social House for her new tune ‘Boyfriend’ which perfectly sums up the modern dating scene.

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

The lyrics capture what it’s like to have a crippling crush on someone who’s not officially your partner, and Ariana acts this out hilariously in the new music video, at one point launching herself at a girl talking to the guy she's dating – a moment which proves to be fantasy.

On Twitter, Ari – who recently met her idol Jim Carrey – described the song as: “A common theme in the lives of so many people I know… people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone, even [though] they want to.”

She added: “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap and trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person… but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”

The pop star looks sensational in the video, wearing her trademark cat flicks on her eyelids with ice blue shadow and a glossy pink lip.

After opening the video in a ruffled, white ensemble, Ariana then struts onto the scene – a lavish mansion complete with marble interior – in a chic tweed suit with a brown bandeau underneath and a matching feathered scarf around her shoulders.

Her tresses look equally as glamorous, with her signature long ponytail this time complete with a centre parting and a long fringe to frame her face.

Arianators already love the video, with one fan responding on Twitter: “It’s sooo good [heart] proud of you,” as another said: “This is everything I wanted and a lot more. True summer anthem.”

“You guys really pulled this summer hit off,” replied another person, as a fourth said: “One of my favourite things you’ve ever put out.”

Meanwhile, the 26 year old has fans hoping for a Taylor Swift collaboration after using a bow and arrow in the video for ‘Boyfriend’ after Tay Tay dropped her latest track ‘The Archer’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning
Ariana Grande finally got to properly meet Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande Finally Meets Idol Jim Carrey And It's The Cutest Thing Ever As She Makes ‘Tiny’ Appearance On His TV Show Kidding
Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Ariana Grande hints she and Taylor Swift may have collaborated

Ariana Grande Drops Major Clue That She & Taylor Swift Have A Song On The Way
Ariana Grande teased fans she's got a new music video coming

Ariana Grande Dropping New Music Video? ‘7 Rings’ Singer Drops Huge Clue She’s Filming Something New Amid Rumours ‘Summer Single’ is Coming
The Instagram rich list has been revealed

Top 10 Instagram Rich List 2019: Selena Gomez And Ariana Grande Among The Celebs Raking In Millions From Social Media

News

Hot On Capital

Anne-Marie hinted that she could be collaborating with Little Mix

WATCH: Did Anne-Marie Confirm A Collaboration With Little Mix?

Anne-Marie

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea can now charge £10k for an Instagram post

Love Island Winners Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Can Now Charge £10k For Instagram Posts

TV & Film

Saffron Barker is the second YouTuber to join the Strictly family

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

TV & Film

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have fans fearing they've split

Love Island’s Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague Spark Split Fears As Their Instagram Pages Remain Silent

TV & Film

Kady and Myles have reportedly called it quits.

Love Island’s Kady McDermott & TOWIE Star Myles Barnett Split After ‘Huge Row’

TV & Film

Shawn and Camila are reportedly now dating.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Were Supposed To Keep Things Casual, But Now They’ve Reportedly ‘Fallen for Each Other’

Shawn Mendes