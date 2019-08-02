Ariana Grande ‘Boyfriend’ Video: Ari Becomes Jealous Lover In Epic New Music Video With Social House

Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s fabulous new music video sees her become a jealous lover.

Ariana Grande has just dropped another banger, this time collaborating with Social House for her new tune ‘Boyfriend’ which perfectly sums up the modern dating scene.

The lyrics capture what it’s like to have a crippling crush on someone who’s not officially your partner, and Ariana acts this out hilariously in the new music video, at one point launching herself at a girl talking to the guy she's dating – a moment which proves to be fantasy.

On Twitter, Ari – who recently met her idol Jim Carrey – described the song as: “A common theme in the lives of so many people I know… people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone, even [though] they want to.”

She added: “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap and trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person… but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”

The pop star looks sensational in the video, wearing her trademark cat flicks on her eyelids with ice blue shadow and a glossy pink lip.

After opening the video in a ruffled, white ensemble, Ariana then struts onto the scene – a lavish mansion complete with marble interior – in a chic tweed suit with a brown bandeau underneath and a matching feathered scarf around her shoulders.

Her tresses look equally as glamorous, with her signature long ponytail this time complete with a centre parting and a long fringe to frame her face.

Arianators already love the video, with one fan responding on Twitter: “It’s sooo good [heart] proud of you,” as another said: “This is everything I wanted and a lot more. True summer anthem.”

“You guys really pulled this summer hit off,” replied another person, as a fourth said: “One of my favourite things you’ve ever put out.”

Meanwhile, the 26 year old has fans hoping for a Taylor Swift collaboration after using a bow and arrow in the video for ‘Boyfriend’ after Tay Tay dropped her latest track ‘The Archer’.

