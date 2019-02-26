Katy Perry Discusses Orlando Bloom’s Adorable Proposal On A Helicopter – And It Was Quite Eventful

Katy Perry is super excited about becoming Mrs Bloom to her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and has now revealed exactly how her man popped the question.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day, when the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor got down on one knee during a romantic surprise helicopter ride.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel, the 'Roar' singer shared all the details on their milestone and even revealed how they first met three years ago – bonding over their love of fast food.

She told the chat show host: “It was Valentine's Day… I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter!”

Katy Perry revealed Orlando Bloom proposed during a helicopter ride. Picture: Getty

While sipping champagne during the journey, Orlando gave his girlfriend a handwritten note of how much she meant to him in a bid to distract her from the ring box he was retirieving from his jacket pocket.

However, Orlando had issues pulling it from his pocket as the box was too big and as a result, the actor ripped his jacket pocket and elbowed a glass of champagne.

But after successfully proposing they then landed on the roof of a building and were led to a party filled with Katy’s family and close friends.

Katy Perry received a dazzling engagement ring from Orlando Bloom. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy also spoke about how she and Orlando first met, explaining he stole an In-N-Out burger from her table at the Golden Globes in 2016.

After letting him off for being “so hot” she later approached him at an after-party and they immediately bonded.

