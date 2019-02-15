Katy Perry Engaged: Orlando Bloom Proposes On Valentine’s Day

15 February 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 11:22

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged. Picture: Twitter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed they're engaged with an adorable selfie to show off the singer's dazzling ring.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day, after the actor popped the question during a romantic display surrounded by red roses.

Confirming the news on Instagram, the pop star shared a selfie of them together, with her new piece of bling in full view.

She wrote in the caption: "Full bloom."

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day
Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day. Picture: Twitter

The announcement came after photos of the couple surrounded by flowers surfaced on social media.

In screenshots shared on Twitter, a snapshot from Katy’s mother Mary Hudson’s FaceBook page showed her status as: “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day!”

Alongside the status were two photos, with one showing the couple with their arms around one another.

View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Katy Perry posted this cute snap of Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry posted this cute snap of Orlando Bloom. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

The other snap showed a manicured hand wearing a pink engagement ring, with the diamond centre surrounded by small clear diamonds to create the shape of flower.

Katy later fuelled the speculation with an Instagram Stories upload of her man.

The '365' songstress shared a picture of Orlando napping with their two puppies tucked under his arms.

She attached the caption: “Will u be my teenage dream?”

Katy also posted a photo of two dogs with heart-shaped balloons, writing in the caption: “Feeling loved today from all y’all... Sending it right back at ya from us. Happy mushy gushy day.”

