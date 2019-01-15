Katy Perry Was Suspended From School All Because Of Tom Cruise

Katy Perry's 6th grade school report including her incident regarding Tom Cruise. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry was suspended from her high school as a teenager for making 'sexual motions' in relation to a-lister Tom Cruise.

Katy Perry was suspended from Santa Barbara Christian School in 1996 after she was caught making 'sexual motions' towards a tree... whilst fantasising about the legendary actor Tom Cruise.

The American Idol judge shared a snap of the report from her school on her Instagram story for her 75 million followers to peruse.

The report, which was written over a decade ago read, "At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an ‘off-limits’ area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit. Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree."

Wow. Now, we're all for expressing yourself but it's probably not the best idea to follow Katy's lead on this type of thing during school time, no matter how handsome the 1996 model of Tom Cruise was.

Of course, Katy stans have all but backed up Katy's actions...

In @katyperry's defense...Tom Cruise wasn't cray and back in '96 (Jerry Maguire)...



HE. COULD. GET. IT.



I'd hump the Tom Cruise tree, too. 🤷‍♂️ — John Crotty (@johncrotchy) January 15, 2019

So... Katy had a Crush on Tom Cruise... — OkayKaty ☁️ (@okaykatyperry) January 14, 2019

The report also outlines how it wasn't the first time the singer was disciplined by her teachers during her time at the school. The majority of her trouble-making came in the form of her outspokenness, she allegedly exclaimed how she was ‘p****d off’, called third grade students ‘brats’ and used 'the Lord’s name in vain’ by saying ‘Oh, my God’.

