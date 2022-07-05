All The Celebrities Who Have ‘Cancelled’ 4 July Celebrations Amid Roe V Wade: From Kim Kardashian To Katy Perry

A string of celebs have declared 4th July 'cancelled' following the overturning of Roe V Wade. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

A string of celebrities have decided to ‘cancel’ their Fourth of July plans amid the Supreme Court's decision to overturn constitutional rights to abortion in the US.

A slew of celebrities have taken to social media to protest Fourth of July celebrations following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The decision means that there will be no constitutional right to abortion in the US, which sparked outrage across the world.

The Fourth of July typically celebrates Independence Day in the US as Americans commemorate the Declaration of Independence and a string of celebs are now expressing the lack of independence women have in the US following the controversial decision.

Some A-listers have even called for the Fourth of July celebrations to be ‘cancelled’ just weeks after an array of celebs spoke out against the decision from Lizzo and Olivia Rodrigo to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Here’s what some stars have said about the national Independence Day following the overturning of abortion rights in the US…

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was one of the celebs who shared their decision to cancel their 4th July celebrations following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

The mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to declare: “4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women,” with momager Kris Jenner sharing the same post.

Kim Kardashian declared the Fourth of July 'cancelled'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Katy Perry

Katy Perry made a bold statement on Twitter about her decision to cancel the national holiday.

Referencing her hit song ‘Firework’, Katy penned: “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

Madonna

Iconic hitmaker Madonna posted a sinister black and white video showing a woman being dragged by armed guards and called for ‘a revolution’.

The pop star wrote: “This is what life looks like if you're a woman in America. It's not Independence Day for us. Let's start a revolution!"

This is what life looks like if you’re a woman living in America………….It’s not Independence Day For Us.

Let’s start A Revolution!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dNIG2MVSl6 — Madonna (@Madonna) July 4, 2022

Finneas

Following Billie Eilish’s speech on the political outrage during her headline set at Glastonbury last month, her brother and music producer Finneas took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“4th of July is my favorite day of the year. Not sure if there's anything worth celebrating this year though,” he tweeted.

4th of July is my favorite day of the year. Not sure if there’s anything worth celebrating this year though. — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) July 4, 2022

