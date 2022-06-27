Celebrity Reactions To Roe V Wade: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift & More

27 June 2022, 15:18

The stars have condemned the Roe V Wade ruling
The stars have condemned the Roe V Wade ruling. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn constitutional rights to abortion in the US, celebrities have take to the global stage to express their anger.

An avalanche of celebrities has spoken out in distress over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24.

Notable individuals within the media, from musicians to actors to politicians, have expressed their fury over the decision, with many quoting Michelle Obama’s open letter that slammed the ‘horrifying’ political move.

Why Taylor Swift Had To Turn Down Glastonbury 2022

The landmark decision means that there will be no constitutional right to abortion in the US which quickly sparked global outrage.

Stars such as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have taken to social media as well as the stage to condemn the ruling.

From Glastonbury Festival to the BET Awards to the conversations being had online – here are the celebrity reactions to the threat on abortion in the US.

Billie Eilish spoke out during her headline Glastonbury performance
Billie Eilish spoke out during her headline Glastonbury performance. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish deems it a "dark day for women" during headline Glastonbury set

Billie Eilish took a moment out of her headline set at Glastonbury Festival's long-awaited return to speak on the political outrage occurring in her home country.

The 20-year-old pop star, who has become the festival's youngest ever headline act, addressed the neverending crowd as she performed on the Pyramid Stage on Friday – the day of the Roe V Wade overturning.

"Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S," Billie said.

"I’m just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer," she continued before singing the poignant track 'Your Power', a song that she has previously stated was written to spark change and reflection.

Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo dedicated a song to the Supreme Court
Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo dedicated a song to the Supreme Court. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen sing 'F*** You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury

Fellow Glastonbury act Olivia Rodrigo enlisted the help of none other than Lily Allen to comment on the change to US abortion rights during her debut at the iconic festival.

The 19-year-old brought out the British musician to perform Allen's 2009 song 'F*** You' in retaliation to the Roe V Wade verdict.

As the 'SOUR' songstress introduced her special guest, she shared some emotional words: "I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and girls are going to die because of this.

"And I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom," Olivia said during the milestone performance.

Rodrigo went on to call out the individuals responsible for putting an end to guaranteed abortion rights in the United Stated: “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you guys!”

Lizzo donated to abortion support charities following the overturning
Lizzo donated to abortion support charities following the overturning. Picture: Getty

Celebrities slammed the Supreme Court at the BET Awards

The BET Awards unfolded on Monday, June 27, with a slew of stars speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling throughout the event that celebrates Black Entertainment Television.

None other than songstress Lizzo opened the show with her recent mega-hit 'About Damn Time' before actress Taraji P. Henson took the stage as the award show's host, she said: "It's about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America."

Lizzo recently pledged $500,000 in tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood and Abortion rights, a donation which was matched by Live Nation.

Janelle Monae brought the debate to the BET Award stage
Janelle Monae brought the debate to the BET Award stage. Picture: Getty

Janelle Monae, who presented Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award, held up a middle finger toward the Supreme Court in the wake of the news.

The singer-songwriter said as she was hosting: "These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body."

Taylor Swift 'absolutely terrified' for women's rights

On the day of the verdict, Taylor Swift made a rare post to Twitter denouncing the Supreme Court's verdict to reverse a decision from 50 years ago, risking safe abortion and women's rights in the US.

The musician wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that."

With her post, Taylor shared a statement written by former First Lady Michelle Obama, a post that has been endlessly shared online over the weekend.

