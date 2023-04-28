All The Stunning Looks From Tiffany & Co's Star-Studded New York Event
28 April 2023, 15:58
All of the best looks from Tiffany & Co's grande reopening in New York, the likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber and more dazzled at the event...
If there is one brand that knows how to pull a celebrity crowd, it's certainly Tiffany & Co – diamonds are a girl's best friend after all...
The iconic brand threw a grande re-opening of their New York Fifth Avenue flagship store, the decadent soirée attacked a slew of A-listers dressed in their Tiffany best!
The likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber and more were all in attendance paying homage to the luxury jewellery company.
Katy Perry not only turned out two incredible ensembles inspired by the jeweller but she also gave an exclusive performance at the event.
Keep on scrolling to soak up all the glitz and glamour that graced the Tiffany blue carpet on Thursday night...
Newly engaged couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse brought the elegance
Katy Perry made a statement with a romantic ruffled gown
Katy Perry even performed in Tiffany blue at the grand event
Blake Lively proved yet again that she never misses with her brown vinyl trench dress
Florence Pugh serves Daisy Jones & The Six realness in an ethereal green dress
Hailey Bieber channelled the brand with a LBD, pearls and Tiffany blue nails
Anya Taylor-Joy brought the old Hollywood glamour to the New York event
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz coordinated chic black ensembles
Jacob Elordi looked effortlessly suave in a billowy blue and white striped shirt and suit trousers
Zoe Kravitz put a chic spin on corporate fashion
