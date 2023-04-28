All The Stunning Looks From Tiffany & Co's Star-Studded New York Event

28 April 2023, 15:58

All of the looks from Tiffany & Co's event
All of the looks from Tiffany & Co's event. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

All of the best looks from Tiffany & Co's grande reopening in New York, the likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber and more dazzled at the event...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If there is one brand that knows how to pull a celebrity crowd, it's certainly Tiffany & Co – diamonds are a girl's best friend after all...

The iconic brand threw a grande re-opening of their New York Fifth Avenue flagship store, the decadent soirée attacked a slew of A-listers dressed in their Tiffany best!

The likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber and more were all in attendance paying homage to the luxury jewellery company.

Katy Perry not only turned out two incredible ensembles inspired by the jeweller but she also gave an exclusive performance at the event.

Keep on scrolling to soak up all the glitz and glamour that graced the Tiffany blue carpet on Thursday night...

  1. Newly engaged couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse brought the elegance

    Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attended the reopening
    Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attended the reopening. Picture: Getty

  2. Katy Perry made a statement with a romantic ruffled gown

    Katy Perry at the opening of the flagship store
    Katy Perry at the opening of the flagship store. Picture: Getty

  3. Katy Perry even performed in Tiffany blue at the grand event

    Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Reopening Of NYC Flagship Store, The Landmark
    Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Reopening Of NYC Flagship Store, The Landmark. Picture: Getty

  4. Blake Lively proved yet again that she never misses with her brown vinyl trench dress

    Blake Lively at the Tiffany & Co. New York store
    Blake Lively at the Tiffany & Co. New York store. Picture: Getty

  5. Florence Pugh serves Daisy Jones & The Six realness in an ethereal green dress

    Florence Pugh wowed at the Tiffany & Co. event
    Florence Pugh wowed at the Tiffany & Co. event. Picture: Getty

  6. Hailey Bieber channelled the brand with a LBD, pearls and Tiffany blue nails

    Hailey Bieber attended the grand re-opening
    Hailey Bieber attended the grand re-opening. Picture: Getty

  7. Anya Taylor-Joy brought the old Hollywood glamour to the New York event

    Anya Taylor-Joy struck a pose at Tiffany's
    Anya Taylor-Joy struck a pose at Tiffany's. Picture: Getty
    Anya Taylor-Joy looked jaw-dropping in red
    Anya Taylor-Joy looked jaw-dropping in red. Picture: Getty

  8. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz coordinated chic black ensembles

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Tiffany & Co. landmark shop
    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Tiffany & Co. landmark shop. Picture: Getty

  9. Jacob Elordi looked effortlessly suave in a billowy blue and white striped shirt and suit trousers

    Jacob Elordi attended Tiffany & Co's New York event
    Jacob Elordi attended Tiffany & Co's New York event. Picture: Getty

  10. Zoe Kravitz put a chic spin on corporate fashion

    Zoe Kravitz at Tiffany & Co's New York store
    Zoe Kravitz at Tiffany & Co's New York store. Picture: Getty

