All The Stunning Looks From Tiffany & Co's Star-Studded New York Event

All of the looks from Tiffany & Co's event. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

All of the best looks from Tiffany & Co's grande reopening in New York, the likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber and more dazzled at the event...

If there is one brand that knows how to pull a celebrity crowd, it's certainly Tiffany & Co – diamonds are a girl's best friend after all...

The iconic brand threw a grande re-opening of their New York Fifth Avenue flagship store, the decadent soirée attacked a slew of A-listers dressed in their Tiffany best!

The likes of Florence Pugh, Blake Lively, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber and more were all in attendance paying homage to the luxury jewellery company.

Katy Perry not only turned out two incredible ensembles inspired by the jeweller but she also gave an exclusive performance at the event.

Keep on scrolling to soak up all the glitz and glamour that graced the Tiffany blue carpet on Thursday night...

Newly engaged couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse brought the elegance Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attended the reopening. Picture: Getty Katy Perry made a statement with a romantic ruffled gown Katy Perry at the opening of the flagship store. Picture: Getty Katy Perry even performed in Tiffany blue at the grand event Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Reopening Of NYC Flagship Store, The Landmark. Picture: Getty Blake Lively proved yet again that she never misses with her brown vinyl trench dress Blake Lively at the Tiffany & Co. New York store. Picture: Getty Florence Pugh serves Daisy Jones & The Six realness in an ethereal green dress Florence Pugh wowed at the Tiffany & Co. event. Picture: Getty Hailey Bieber channelled the brand with a LBD, pearls and Tiffany blue nails Hailey Bieber attended the grand re-opening. Picture: Getty Anya Taylor-Joy brought the old Hollywood glamour to the New York event Anya Taylor-Joy struck a pose at Tiffany's. Picture: Getty Anya Taylor-Joy looked jaw-dropping in red. Picture: Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz coordinated chic black ensembles Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Tiffany & Co. landmark shop. Picture: Getty Jacob Elordi looked effortlessly suave in a billowy blue and white striped shirt and suit trousers Jacob Elordi attended Tiffany & Co's New York event. Picture: Getty Zoe Kravitz put a chic spin on corporate fashion Zoe Kravitz at Tiffany & Co's New York store. Picture: Getty

