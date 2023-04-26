10 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Zendaya red carpet fashion is godess level. Picture: Getty

Zendaya knows how to deliver when it comes to a red carpet! Here are some of her best looks to date...

Zendaya never ceases to amaze the masses with her red-carpet fashion, her looks leave our jaws on the floor every single time!

Most recently, the Euphoria actress attended CinemaCon in a two-piece suit, the stunning ensemble inspired us to collate some of her most iconic moments in recent years.

From couture ball gowns to tailored fits, Zendaya's fashion game is utterly unmatched – this is why her looks from the likes of the Oscars to the Emmys to the BET Awards always make the best-dressed list!

Keep scrolling to witness the former Disney darling's daring red carpet style...

Zendaya showed off her well-tailored style in a suited look Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023. Picture: Getty She was a vision of beauty at the NMACC gala in a custom saree Zendaya at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. Picture: Getty She wore a custom Rahul Mishra saree. Picture: Getty Zendaya was adorned in Valentino roses at the SAG Awards Zendaya at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty Green and black officially belong to Zendaya after this Versace couture moment Zendaya at 54th NAACP Image Awards. Picture: Getty Our jaws dropped when she stepped out in this plunging red Valentino number Zendaya at HBO's Emmy after party. Picture: Getty She wore Valentino at the HBO reception. Picture: Getty The Euphoria star accepted Outstanding Lead Actress in this iconic Valentino ballgown Zendaya won big at the 2022 Emmys. Picture: Getty She was radiant all night. Picture: Getty She wowed with a head-to-toe grey suit moment Zendaya at HBO Max's FYC 'Euphoria' event. Picture: Getty The former Disney star gave casual and couture with her Oscars look Zendaya at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty Zendaya understoof the assignemnt with webbed look at the Sider-Man premiere Zendaya at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere. Picture: Getty She cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' with this Balmain 'naked dress' Zendaya at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

