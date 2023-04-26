10 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

26 April 2023, 16:40 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 16:46

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks
Zendaya red carpet fashion is godess level. Picture: Getty

Zendaya knows how to deliver when it comes to a red carpet! Here are some of her best looks to date...

Zendaya never ceases to amaze the masses with her red-carpet fashion, her looks leave our jaws on the floor every single time!

Most recently, the Euphoria actress attended CinemaCon in a two-piece suit, the stunning ensemble inspired us to collate some of her most iconic moments in recent years.

From couture ball gowns to tailored fits, Zendaya's fashion game is utterly unmatched – this is why her looks from the likes of the Oscars to the Emmys to the BET Awards always make the best-dressed list!

Keep scrolling to witness the former Disney darling's daring red carpet style...

  1. Zendaya showed off her well-tailored style in a suited look

    Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023
    Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023. Picture: Getty

  2. She was a vision of beauty at the NMACC gala in a custom saree

    Zendaya at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala
    Zendaya at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. Picture: Getty
    She wore a custom Rahul Mishra saree
    She wore a custom Rahul Mishra saree. Picture: Getty

  3. Zendaya was adorned in Valentino roses at the SAG Awards

    Zendaya at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
    Zendaya at 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

  4. Green and black officially belong to Zendaya after this Versace couture moment

    Zendaya at 54th NAACP Image Awards
    Zendaya at 54th NAACP Image Awards. Picture: Getty

  5. Our jaws dropped when she stepped out in this plunging red Valentino number

    Zendaya at HBO's Emmy after party
    Zendaya at HBO's Emmy after party. Picture: Getty
    She wore Valentino at the HBO reception
    She wore Valentino at the HBO reception. Picture: Getty

  6. The Euphoria star accepted Outstanding Lead Actress in this iconic Valentino ballgown

    Zendaya won big at the 2022 Emmys
    Zendaya won big at the 2022 Emmys. Picture: Getty
    She was radiant all night
    She was radiant all night. Picture: Getty

  7. She wowed with a head-to-toe grey suit moment

    Zendaya at HBO Max's FYC 'Euphoria' event
    Zendaya at HBO Max's FYC 'Euphoria' event. Picture: Getty

  8. The former Disney star gave casual and couture with her Oscars look

    Zendaya at the 94th Annual Academy Awards
    Zendaya at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

  9. Zendaya understoof the assignemnt with webbed look at the Sider-Man premiere

    Zendaya at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere
    Zendaya at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere. Picture: Getty

  10. She cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' with this Balmain 'naked dress'

    Zendaya at the 2021 Venice Film Festival
    Zendaya at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

