From couture ball gowns to tailored fits, Zendaya's fashion game is utterly unmatched – this is why her looks from the likes of the Oscars to the Emmys to the BET Awards always make the best-dressed list!
Keep scrolling to witness the former Disney darling's daring red carpet style...
Zendaya shows behind-the-scenes look at her Coachella performance
Zendaya showed off her well-tailored style in a suited look
She was a vision of beauty at the NMACC gala in a custom saree
Zendaya was adorned in Valentino roses at the SAG Awards
Green and black officially belong to Zendaya after this Versace couture moment
Our jaws dropped when she stepped out in this plunging red Valentino number
The Euphoria star accepted Outstanding Lead Actress in this iconic Valentino ballgown
She wowed with a head-to-toe grey suit moment
The former Disney star gave casual and couture with her Oscars look
Zendaya understoof the assignemnt with webbed look at the Sider-Man premiere
She cemented herself as a fashion 'It girl' with this Balmain 'naked dress'