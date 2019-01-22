Katy Perry’s Complete Dating History – All Her Boyfriends From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom

Who has Katy Perry dated in the past? Picture: Getty

She’s been linked to some pretty big names in music and film, but who is Katy Perry currently dating?

Over the years Katy Perry has dated and even married some well-known personalities, so here's a roundup of Katy's complete dating history...

Travie McCoy

Katy Perry dated Travis McCoy early in her career. Picture: Getty

If you’ve been following Katy for a while now then you’ll remember how loved up she was with Gym Class Heroes' lead singer, Travie McCoy. So much so, she starred in the video of their single ‘Cupid’s Chokehold’.

The two dated between 2007 and 2009 and it’s said that ‘Circle The Drain’ is about their relationship. Travie revealed that Katy ended things with him via email but admitted their demise was due to his drug use.

"She wasn't stupid. She knew when I was f**ked up," he said during an interview in 2012.

"I chose drugs over our relationship. As things started taking off for her, the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder."

Russell Brand

Russell Brand and Katy Perry divorced in 2011. Picture: Getty

Russell and Katy began dating in 2009 after filming a cameo for his movie Get Him To The Greek in 2008. Less than a year later, the lovebirds were married with matching tattoos.

However, 14 months later the twosome parted ways after Russell filed for divorce in 2011.

Katy told Vogue in 2016: "Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011,"

The comedian has since removed his tatt.

John Mayer

Katy Perry and John Mayer dated on and off for two years. Picture: Getty

The singers dated on and off between 2012 and 2014 and although they didn’t make the distance, they collaborated on the song ‘Who You Love’ for John’s Paradise Valley album.

Diplo

In April 2014 rumours circulated that the singer had moved onto DJ and producer, Diplo. They were seen spending time together at Coachella and the Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiere party. However, the two never confirmed their romance.

Orlando Bloom

Katy is currently dating actor Orlando Bloom after rekindling their romance early 2018. The pair has been on and off since 2016.

The singer is hanging on tight this time after outbidding a fan to win a date with the movie star at the One Love Malibu charity auction.

Since then the couple has been gushing over each other at events and several holidays.

