Katy Perry Announces She's Pregnant With First Child In 'Never Worn White' Music Video

5 March 2020, 06:54 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 06:59

The 'Roar' singer told the world that she was expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom in her latest music video.

Katy Perry revealed that she was pregnant with Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando Bloom, after she was seen caressing her bump.

After dropping the music video for 'Never Worn White', Katy Kats were left shook to see the 'Dark Horse' expecting her first child. Meanwhile, Orlando is already a father to a nine-year-old son with ex, Miranda Kerr.

While some believed this to be just part of a costume for her music video, Katy later confirmed the pregnancy on Twitter to her 108.4 million followers.

"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," wrote the 35-year-old, before jokingly posting "or carry around a big purse lol".

Rumours about her pregnancy began when Katy Perry shared a teaser for the upcoming 'Never Worn White' music video, which saw her in a white dress, cradling her belly.

Katy Perry has been dating Orlando Bloom since 2016
Katy Perry has been dating Orlando Bloom since 2016. Picture: Getty

She was later seen sat in a floral display, which resembled Beyoncé's look as she announced her pregnancy to twins Rumi and Sir.

Katy Perry is currently engaged to the The Lord of the Rings star, Orlando Bloom, and has been dating him since 2016.

Recently, Katy told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp exactly how Orlando proposed to her, saying that he planned it for Valentine's Day, but she was busy working.

Fans noted the similarity between Katy Perry and Beyoncé's pregnancy announcements
Fans noted the similarity between Katy Perry and Beyoncé's pregnancy announcements. Picture: Instagram

"[Orlando]'s, like, clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I was like 'Ah, sh*t, something is going down'," she laughed.

She noted how nervous Orlando Bloom was, after he treated her to a dinner. She then explained how he took her on a trip on a helicopter, to a building filled with flowers and all of her family.

