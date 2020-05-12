When Is Katy Perry’s Due Date? Baby’s Sex And Other Pregnancy Details Revealed

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are pregnant with their first child, but when is the ‘Never Worn White’ singer’s due date?

Pop star Katy Perry and her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom announced in March this year that the songstress is pregnant with their first baby, weeks before the global lockdown was implemented in a bid to battle coronavirus.

The 35-year-old has kept her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, announcing she is expecting a baby girl just days after confirming her baby news.

WATCH: Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift Collaboration Rumours

When is Katy Perry’s due date and what else has she revealed about her pregnancy? Let’s find out…

Katy Perry’s due date

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in March. Picture: Getty

Katy said she is due to give birth this summer, but didn’t tell fans the exact month.

During an Instagram Live after the premiere of her music video ‘Never Worn White’, Katy revealed her fifth studio album would be dropping around the same time.

She said: “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth—literally—but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

What is the sex of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are pregnant with a baby girl. Picture: Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy and Orlando are expecting a baby girl – the couple threw a virtual gender reveal party at home and decided to share the news with the world by smearing pink cake icing over Orlando’s face.

“Its a girl,” she wrote to her 95.8 million alongside pink heart emojis.

She also tagged the location of the photo, ‘Girls run the world.’

