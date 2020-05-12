WATCH: Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift Collaboration Rumours

The 'Roar' singer teased a potential collaboration with Taylor Swift as she sat in on an interview to promote American Idol.

Katy Perry has been busy during lockdown, as she has been assuring fans that she will be releasing her fifth studio album.

And, if her teasing is true, the 'Dark Horse' pop star may be working on a collaboration with her former frenemy, Taylor Swift.

Katy Perry promoted American Idol while dodging rumours about Taylor Swift collaboration. Picture: Getty

During an interview with Extra, Katy Perry was asked whether or not the rumours that she was working with the 'Shake It Off' sensation were true.

"Well, you're just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week if all rumors are true or false," coyly said Katy Perry as she promoted the currnet series of American Idol.

Katy has previously been keen to the idea of collaborating with Taylor Swift, after - in August 2019 - she told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she's open.

"One of my favourite songs of hers is 'Begin Again'. I really like what she's saying in 'The Archer'. I think she's really intelligent and there's lots of layers to her," continued Katy, praising Taylor.

The 34-year-old singer continued to say "I get the singles; a lot of people know us from the singles, but when you dig deep, there's depth."

Her feud with Taylor Swift reportedly began in 2014 following beef over dancers, after Taylor hired several dancers for her 'Red Tour', who all had danced for Katy Perry. A few months later, it was said that those dancers then returned to Katy to join her on her 'Prism Tour', thus leaving Taylor's tour.

In 2018, Katy Perry made amends and sent an actual olive branch to the Cats star, seemingly ending the feud.

