Katy Perry Has Explained Why Her Feud With Taylor Swift Ended

Katy Perry explained why her feud with Taylor Swift ended. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's famous feud recently came to an end and the explanation as to why has finally been revealed.

Katy Perry's feud with Taylor Swift finally came to an end this year after the latter asked KP to appear in her 'You Need To Calm Down' music video.

However the actual reasons as to why the two decided to patch things up was revealed by Katy after her appearance on Ellen.

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Have Declared ‘Peace At Last’ After Years Of Feuding

2011 American Music Awards - Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

The Swish Swish star told Ellen, "We have such big groups of people who like to follow us - and so they kinda started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was really unfortunate."

She added, "I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness, and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."

Katy also spoke about how many similaries there were between the two stars, "10 people in the world have as much in common as we do".

Now all we can hope for is that the two get their collaboration on... PLEASE!

