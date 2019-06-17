WATCH: How Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Became BFFs Again After Seven Year Feud

Taylor Swift explains how Katy Perry & her made up. Picture: YouTube/Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift chatted to us all about her new music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' and that incredibly special moment with former enemy-turned-friend Katy Perry.

Taylor Swift's music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' just dropped and what better person to talk us through the star-studded affair and how she and Katy Perry came to put their seven year long beef to bed than the singer herself?

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Hug It Out In 'You Need To Calm Down' Video

Speaking with our very own Rob Howard, the singer explained how she and Katy came to be wear matching fast food costumes, hugging in a music video, saying:

"You know her and I have been on good terms for a while, she sent me a really nice note and an olive branch, like an actual olive branch, to my tour, the Reputation Stadium tour a while ago and from that point on we've been on good terms."

Katy Perry sends Taylor Swift an actual olive branch on her tour. Picture: Instagram @TaylorSwift

"Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then we saw each other again and hung out at another party.

"Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us and you know, she and I have been fine for a while."

"We didn't know if we were ever really going to tell people about it or... we wanted to make sure it was solid between us before we made the public aware."

Their feud is now cemented into pop history forevermore- and started way back in 2012 when Katy successfully pinched Taylor's dancers for her Prismatic World Tour.

The drama resulted in Taylor's epic 'squad' video 'Bad Blood' which was not-so-subtly aimed at the 'Roar' singer and years of trashing each other in a pretty indirect way, with Taylor telling Rolling Stone magazine back in 2014:

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

But, it appears all the bad blood is genuinely gone and has resulted in the most epic reunion in music video history- and just in time for whenever Katy & Orlando Bloom's wedding could be?!

