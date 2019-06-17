Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Hug It Out In 'You Need To Calm Down' Video

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry hug it out in new video. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift recruited some famous faces for her new video.

If you were doubtful that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were actually back on good terms, the ladies have just proved that it is in fact 'peace at last' as Katy makes a shock appearance in Taylor's new music video for 'You Need to Calm Down'.

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Have Declared ‘Peace At Last’ After Years Of Feuding

In the pro-LGBTQ+ trailer park themed video, the Reputation singer enlisted guest appearances from RuPaul, Ellen Degeneres, Laverne Cox, Ciara, the stars of Queer Eye, Ryan Reynolds and more.

Towards the end of the glittery celeb-stuffed video, Katy pops up during a celebrity food fight wearing a beef burger costume. Though initially there were rumours that the pair would kiss in the video, the singers embraced proving there was no longer bad blood.

Fans had previously begged for a collaboration, but it seems like they'll settle with them being just a happy meal.

One fan took to twitter to say: "I WANNA THANK NOT ONLY GOD BUT JESUS, KATY AND TAYLOR".

Another chimed in writing: "taylor swift and katy perry rising above the drama TOGETHER is what i am HERE FOR."

So thia actually happened wow Katy and Taylor making me all kinds of emotional I'm so happy 😭💜💕 #YouNeedToCalmDownMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/5YeGVYHg4L — Laura (@crisxjoanax) June 17, 2019

ANSJDN Katy Perry and Taylor really did THAT #YNTCDMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/WSy6VMsijl — pudding head (@sophietxp) June 17, 2019

The video ends with a plea asking fans to sign Taylor's petition asking for senate support of the Equality Act.

'You Need to Calm Down' is the second single from the singer's new album Lover, out August 23.

