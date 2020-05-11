WATCH: Katy Perry Assures Fans She's Releasing 'KP5' Despite Quarantine

The 'Roar' singer took to Facebook Live to tell her fans that she'll be releasing her fifth studio album whether she's quarantined or not.

Katy Perry recently announced her new single, 'Daisies', after her most recent bop 'Never Worn White' trended worldwide, as she announced her pregnancy.

She has now confirmed to her Katy Kats that her fifth studio album will be released in 2020, even if the world is still quarantining from the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy Perry expects to release an album in 2020. Picture: Getty

While on Facebook Live to her 65 million followers, Katy said "I definitely have to stay creative.

"I'm going to put out a record this year; quarantined or not. Because we ain't gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing. Even if we're dancing in our homes," confirmed Katy, who said that she will release her fifth studio album.

Continuing, the 'Dark Horse' singer said, "Also, I think some of these songs could be helpful and empowering and joyful. With that, knwoing there's going to be a lot of restrictions, I have to be innovative, so I'm coming up with a lot of innovative plans along the way.

"It won't be as high-production and huge as having all of the ability to access anything like we used to, but I guess the music will speak for itself."

Katy Perry has opened up about being pregnant during this pandemic, and the struggles of having to self-isolate; as she is constantly worrying about her health.

Katy Perry is quarantined with partner, Orlando Bloom. Picture: Getty

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks. I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined or a small space for so long. I'm used to going out all the time," she said.

Orlando Bloom shared a heartfelt message to his partner on Mother's Day, posting to his 3.9 million Instagram followers. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote "happy days to all the mums out there and to my marvelous mamma to be"