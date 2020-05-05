Katy Perry Reveals Her Daring Pregnancy Met Gala Outfit As 2020 Event Cancelled

Katy Perry reveals what she would have worn to the cancelled 2020 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Katy Perry's 2020 Met Gala pregnancy look was set to go down in history as a serious fashion lewk, but the A-lister event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Katy Perry has revealed what her 2020 Met Gala outfit 'would have been' whilst she's pregnant with her first child, revealing a daring Jean Paul Gaultier look we wish we could have seen, as the fashion event of the year was cancelled.

Posting the 'top' to Instagram, the 35-year-old showed off the velvet structured look featuring a coned bra and a structured 'bump' section that we just know would have hit the headlines around the world.

The daring look appears to be an homage to Madonna's iconic coned bra looks, which is fitting with the year's theme 'About Time: Fashion and Duration.'

The 'Never Really Over' singer is a staple of the Gala, hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, where tickets cost $30,000.

Pushing fashion to its limits every year, Katy's previously turned up as a chandelier, an angel, and a burger as well as rocking a host of high fashion looks and owning those iconic pink carpeted steps.

Katy Perry attends the Met Gala in 2019. Picture: Getty

She and fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together this summer, having revealed it is a baby girl, with the singer admitting she can't wait to have her first alcoholic drink when her pregnancy is over.

Katy told fans on Instagram live: "I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime, I’m very excited for the future when that can happen. Which will be years, probably."

She also revealed she may not be able to celebrate a baby shower because of the pandemic: "I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that."

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on."

