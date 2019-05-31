WATCH: Katy Perry Recites Exactly How Orlando Bloom Proposed To Her

Katy Perry told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp all about how engagement to actor Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry confirmed her engagement to Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando Bloom on 14 February 2019, after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day.

The 'Never Really Over' singer caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and shared all of the romantic details of the proposal.

"It was Valentine's Day, and I had to work that day," said the 34-year-old. "[Orlando]'s, like, clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I was like 'Ah, sh*t, something is going down'".

She noted how nervous Orlando Bloom was, after he treated her to a dinner. She then explained how he took her on a trip on a helicopter, to a building filled with flowers and all of her family.

After Roman awkwardly tried stealing Orlando from her, the 'Roar' singer simply said "It's great. He's great. I love him very much."

