WATCH: Katy Perry Moves On From Heartbreak In 'Never Really Over' Video

Katy Perry moves on from an ex, as she tries new age therapy in the 'Never Really Over' music video.

Katy Perry has collaborated yet again with Zedd - following their recent tune '365' - to produce 'Never Really Over', an empowering song about self-love.

In the accompanying, colourful music video, the 'Roar' singer undergoes several rituals and treatments to help her through her heartbreak, including meditation and acupuncture.

Katy Perry visits a retreat in 'Never Really Over' video. Picture: YouTube

As she sings "I guess I could try a new therapy, I've gotta rewire this brain," Katy can be seen dancing in a field at a retreat surrounded by hippies all in floral patterns.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Katy Perry said she was keen on self-deprecating, and it's evident she does so in the music video for 'Never Really Over', especially as the chorus kicks in.

"The video is kind of, like, 'let's try some alternative medicine," said Katy. "Like, re-wire your neuro-pathways, or the way you think."

