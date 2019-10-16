Nicki Minaj And Adele Team Up For ‘Epic’ New Song

Adele and Nicki Minaj have collaborated on something 'epic'. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj has revealed she and Adele have got a huge new tune coming.

Days after it emerged Adele is making an epic comeback with a single expected in a matter of days, Nicki Minaj has announced she and the ballad queen have an “epic” song ready to release.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch of her fashion line, Fendi Prints On, she let slip some of the details of their single – which was meant to be top secret.

Nicki revealed: “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!” when she was quizzed on any plans the dynamic duo might have.

She added: “But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Adele has made her love for Nicki clear numerous times throughout the years, expertly rapping her verse in Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and again during an LA party earlier this year.

Nicki didn’t reveal any more details on their collaboration, but it could be part of Adele’s new album which is rumoured to drop at the beginning of November.

In September, Nicki announced she would be retiring to have a family, but she’s also collaborated with Ariana Grande for the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack on a song called ‘Bad To You’.

The song also features Normani alongside the rap and pop queens.

