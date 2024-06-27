How Many Children Does Rob Kardashian Have?

27 June 2024, 16:45

Rob Kardashian has one daughter
Rob Kardashian has one daughter. Picture: Getty/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Rob Kardashian keeps his life off the grid, and fans want to know who his kids are and how many he has.

Rob Kardashian doesn’t appear on The Kardashians like his sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian do with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but the family still share snippets about their relationship with the more private Kardashian sibling.

Rob was engaged to ex Blac Chyna, who now goes by her real name Angela White, in 2016 until 2017, but their romance wasn’t meant to be and they split after welcoming their first child together.

But how many kids does Rob Kardashian have, who is his daughter and does he have any other children? Here’s what you need to know.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were together for less than a year
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were together for less than a year. Picture: Getty

How many children does Rob Kardashian have?

Rob has just one child from his relationship with Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian who’s seven years old.

Although Rob doesn’t appear on The Kardashians with the rest of his family, sister Khloé has been open about how close they are and how she often has Dream at her house because she’s best friends with Khloé and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True.

Dream Kardashian with aunty Khloé Kardashian
Dream Kardashian with aunty Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Who is Rob Kardashian’s daughter?

Rob’s daughter with Blac Chyna is called Dream and she was born in November 2016, less than a year after her parents began dating.

She has a half sibling called King Cairo who Blac shares with ex Tyga, who also dated Rob’s younger sister Kylie Jenner when she was 17 and he was 24.

Rob and Blac announced they were engaged in April 2016 and in May that year announced they were expecting their first baby together. However, it was reported they’d split just weeks after Dream was born.

Does Rob Kardashian have other children?

Rob doesn’t have any other children besides his daughter Dream. He and Blac both have physical custody of Dream across an alternating schedule.

Dream often features on Khloé’s Instagram and Khloé recently opened up about how she’s a ‘third parent’ to the youngster.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said on The Kardashians.

