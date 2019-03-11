Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian's Baby Daughter

11 March 2019, 15:07 | Updated: 11 March 2019, 15:35

Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!
Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

She's the only one of Kris jennet's grandchildren to bear the Kardashian surname - here's everything you need to know about Dream Renée Kardashian!

Dream Kardashian is the baby born during Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's short-lived relationship, and is one of Kris Jenner's grandchildren (making her richer than all of us already, by default) - here's everything you need to know about Dream.

When was Dream Renée Kardashian born and how old is she?

Dream was born on 10th November 2016, making her two years old as of 2019.

Dream Kardashian is the only one of the grandkids to bear the Kardashian surname.
Dream Kardashian is the only one of the grandkids to bear the Kardashian surname. Picture: Instagram

Who are Dream Kardashian's parents?

Dream Kardashian's mother is Blac Chyna and her father is Robert Kardashian, making her the only grandchild of Kris Jenner to have 'Kardashian' as their surname

Does Dream Kardashian have any other siblings?

Dream has a half brother, King Cairo Stevenson, from Blac Chyna. King Cairo's dad is Tyga who Chyna dated before Rob, but they split up when Tyga started dating Rob's half sister, Kylie Jenner. Confused yet?

Dream Kardashian with her aunty, Khloe Kardashian.
Dream Kardashian with her aunty, Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

How is Dream Kardashian related to the other Kardashians?

Dream's aunties are Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Her grandparents are Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian senior.

She's also cousins with North West, Saint West, Chicago West, True Thompson, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick and Stormi Webster.

