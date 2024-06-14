Kourtney Kardashian Moves In With Travis Barker After Two Years Of Marriage

14 June 2024, 12:11

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her family will be moving into Travis's home
By Tiasha Debray

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed on The Kardashians that she’s finally moving in with her husband Travis Barker, after two years of marriage and a baby.

This might come as news to you, but despite being married for almost two years and having a baby together, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker didn’t live together.

The pair got married in May 2022 and have a melded family with Kourtney sharing three children with ex-Scott Disick; Reign Disick, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick and Travis bringing Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiyana De La Hoya into the mix.

Kourtney’s been in the headlines recently, fighting back against trolls on the internet who commented on her post-partum body. Despite the scrutiny, the socialite still seems loved up with her new hubby and living her best life.

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in 2022
The 45-year-old reality star revealed on an episode of The Kardashians on the 13th of June that she and Travis were finally taking the steps to move in together and cohabitate.

She shocked her family with the news, when she said, “Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces”

“It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now.”

The show was filmed months in the past and at that point, Kourtney and Travis were still expecting their baby, Rocky Thirteen Barker who was eventually born in November 2023.

Kourtney and Travis share one biological child, Rocky Thirteen
“We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby,” she went on to explain.

Travis’ home is incredibly close to Kourtney’s Calabasas home, a property he had bought years before ever meeting her.

Sounds like these two were meant to be and that will make the move not only physically easier but easier on the kids as well.

During the episode, Kourtney takes Kris Jenner around Travis’s place, showing off all the Halloween decorations, she also shows her mother the drum kit that’s been set up in the room of their upcoming child.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went official in 2021
Sounds like baby Rocky’s going to take after his daddy, “He’s going to get used to some drums,” she told her.

It can’t be easier making huge adjustments like where to live at the age of 45, especially with three children, but it’s something Kourtney opened up about on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, claiming her blended family was thriving.

“We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now,” she said.

“For the most part, we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

Sunday night dinners will be a little easier with everyone under the same roof now.

